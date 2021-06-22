A Colbert mother and son died in a single-vehicle accident in Oglethorpe County Friday, June 18.
Gregory Hill, 53, and his mother, Sarah Ann Hill, 77, were killed in a wreck on Smithonia Road in Oglethorpe County near the Clarke County line.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, the accident occurred around 4:25 p.m., when Gregory Sims, who was driving east in a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee, approached a curve to the right and continued straight, running off the road to the left. The vehicle vaulted from the shoulder of the roadway onto Kirstie Lane, struck the Pecan Ridge cement block entrance structure and overturned.
