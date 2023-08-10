A motorcycle accident on July 31 at Hwy. 72 and New Hope Church Rd. in Comer has left one dead.
According to the Georgia State Patrol’s preliminary report, a 1994 Honda Civic was traveling south and crossed into the path of a 1994 Harley Davidson around 8:05 p.m.
