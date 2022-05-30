An Athens man riding a motorcycle was killed Saturday in a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver on Hwy. 29 near Glenn Carrie Road.
Zachary Tristan Kiser, 26, was killed when the black 2018 Suzuki he was driving was struck in a three-vehicle accident by a white 2016 Toyota Tundra driven by Ruben D. Cortez, 50, Hull, who was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while unlicensed, possession of an open container and driving on the wrong side of the roadway. Cortez and his passenger were uninjured in the accident.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, the accident occurred around 2:13 p.m., May 28 when Cortez’s northbound Tundra crossed the centerline and struck the rear driver’s side of a gray 2017 Jeep Renegade, then continued in the wrong lane and struck Kiser head on. The driver and passenger of the Renegade were uninjured.
The wreck remains under investigation, with the Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team assisting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.