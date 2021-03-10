A woman on Hannah Heights Trail reported that someone had shot at her home during the night.
Cpl. Zach Brooks responded to the scene where the woman told him that she woke up about 2 a.m. when she heard something that sounded like glass breaking. She said she thought she was dreaming and went back to sleep but when she got up that morning she found multiple bullet holes in a wall, the garage door and her car, which resulted in a flat tire.
Brooks located four Luger 9mm shell casings in the roadway near the driveway to the home. The scene was turned over to investigations.
In another incident, a mobile home fire on Faye Carey Road is under investigation for arson.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A woman on Hannah Creek Church Road reported that her aunt was threatening to spread someone’s ashes on her mother’s grave.
•A man on Old Kincaid Road reported that an unknown person sent a text message to his juvenile daughter that said “the next time I see you I will kill you.” Officer Daniel Martin attempted to call the number, but no one answered and no voicemail had been set up. Martin advised them to block the number on the girl’s phone and to call the sheriff’s office if there were any further threats.
•An assault was reported at the middle school on March 3. The incident was handled by school resource officer Brandon Moss.
•A man on Hwy. 98 West reported that his 2003 white Ford Explorer had been stolen from his home the night before. He was also able to provide a possible suspect. The incident is under investigation.
