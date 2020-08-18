Multiple incidents of someone breaking into and in one case, stealing an auto, were reported on Brownwood Drive in Hull last week.
On Aug. 11, Officer Joshua Smith was dispatched to a home regarding the theft of a 2015 Toyota Camry. The car was taken from an open carport attached to the residence.
The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside. It also contained a black book bag with an Apple iPad inside. Smith used the “find my iPhone” feature to track the iPad, which last “pinged” at the Kroger Marketplace on Hwy. 29 North around 1:30 a.m. A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for the car to surrounding counties and it was entered into the GCIC as stolen.
On Smith’s way to that scene he spotted at dark colored Honda Odyssey parked, partially in the roadway and facing in the direction of the location he was headed to. The vehicle had not been driven recently and no one was inside. It was unlocked with no keys. Smith had 911 contact the registered owner who came to the scene. The owner had reported this vehicle stolen from Norwood Drive in Athens-Clarke County.
The van was reportedly stolen in the same manner (keys in the unlocked vehicle) as the Toyota Camry. It was undamaged. The owner said the van had been parked at her son’s home and was taken sometime the previous night.
A man called to report that his wife’s car had been rummaged. He said his wife noticed the Honda Odyssey parked near their home when she came out to go to work at 6 a.m. and discovered her car had been tampered with, with items strewn about vehicle but nothing was missing. He said his vehicle had also been gone through with the glove box and center console left open, but he didn’t find anything missing. Two fingerprints were lifted from the man’s vehicle.
Smith also met with a man who reported that his Chevy Colorado and his wife’s Toyota Highlander had been entered and that both were parked under a carport attached to their residence. Two packs of cigarettes were reported missing from the Colorado.
Deputy Gary Floyd met with a woman on Brownwood Drive who said she left her car unlocked with a loaded gun in a holster in her glove compartment. At 5 a.m. on Aug. 11 she noticed a car door was open and the glove compartment was open. Two other vehicles, both unlocked, were also tampered with at the residence but nothing was reported missing.
In addition to the reports on Brownwood Drive, Deputy Duston Stanley met with a man on Spratlin Mill Road on Aug. 12 who reported that sometime between 1 and 7 a.m. someone broke into his red Mazda. He said he found it broken into when he came out to go to work at 7 a.m. He said the glove box was open and a pair of $800 Yeezy’s were missing from the backseat.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Deputy Gary Floyd met with a man on Collins Bridges Road last week about his vehicles being rummaged.
Dobbs stated he went to take out the garbage on Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. when he noticed his truck doors open on the passenger side. He said a Mustang sitting in the driveway also its passenger side door open. Both vehicles were unlocked and the only thing missing was $3 left in an ashtray. The truck’s keys were left in the ignition.
•A possible case of child molestation in Madison County was reported to Sgt. Justin Hanley last week. The incident remains under investigation.
•A woman on Buddy Moore Road reported that her debit card number had been used 21 times without authorization to charge a total of $2,902 on Craigslist and Wiki Media. She said her bank told her to make a report and she gave the name of the county business where she had used the card and said it had been taken out of her sight while the charge to the card was made for the service. Deputy Joshua Rice told her the matter would be turned over to investigations.
•A woman on Railroad Avenue reported that she was attempting to get an address so she could file a complaint about dogs chasing her grandkids when a man approached her stating that if she called animal control she would be sorry. She explained to the man that the kids’ father wanted the kids to be safe and wanted to know what he was going about the dogs. The man allegedly told her that if her son comes over there he would kill him, and to not come on his block anymore. Deputy Mason Bennett told the woman he would inform animal control of the incident.
•A woman on Fitts Davis Road told Deputy Carolyn Gibson that her 13-year old son became enraged at her because she was drinking alcohol, then grabbed her phone and ran outside and called her significant other and told him negative and untrue things about her. She also said about two weeks before this, he got angry because he was playing with a Nerf gun and broke his TV. He ran into the kitchen and grabbed butcher knife and told her and her a man if they followed him he would kill them with the knife. He walked down the road for about 30 minutes and returned without the knife, but she made him go get it.
•Warrants have been issued for a man was hospitalized last week after shots were fired at a home in Country Living
•A toddler was found in the roadway last week on Acorn Road. Cpl. Mark Goodson was dispatched to the scene. Witnesses said they were outside in their yards when they saw the little girl wandering in the road on her own. About 15 minutes later, the child’s parents showed up looking for the girl. The child was returned to them, but the witnesses were reportedly concerned because it did not appear that the child wanted to go with them. Goodson went to the parents’ home where he spoke with the dad, who was giving the child a bath. The child seemed in good condition with no signs of abuse or neglect and everything in good order, he reported. The dad said he was down the road helping his dad with his garden when he took his eyes of his daughter for a moment and she was gone and he immediately began to look for her. Goodson informed him that there would be an incident on file in case it happened again.
•Tiny Town Grocery in Carlton was burglarized on Aug. 16. Deputy Joseph Rutledge noted that the suspects cut all the phone lines from the utility pole outside the store, which disabled the alarm system. They then cut the pad lock off of the metal roll up door, and raised the door, then used a pry tool to gain entry through the double glass doors causing extensive damage to the glass doors. Once entry was made the suspects used the pry tool to open the cash register (which was empty) causing extensive damage to the register. They took a red money bag from the safe containing $200 in cash. They removed a box of lottery tickets from the safe but did not appear to take any of the tickets. The suspects also took the ATM machine from the back of the store, which contained $500. Nothing else appeared to be missing at time of report. The security system footage showed two suspects wearing hoodies, masks, and gloves enter the store around 1 a.m.
