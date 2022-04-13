A Nicholson man was arrested last week after a shoplifting incident at Ingles.
Austin Blakley Jones, 25, was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence and theft by shoplifting.
On April 8, at 11 a.m. an officer was dispatched to Ingles regarding shoplifting. Once there, he saw the suspect, Jones, actively resisting another officer trying to handcuff him. Both officers eventually managed to take him into custody after a struggle that knocked both an officer and Jones to the ground. He then refused to get into the patrol car and had to be assisted inside.
Ingles employees said he had stolen items totaling almost $70, including Ruffles, several brands of soft drinks, shot glasses and other items.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•The owner of cows along Bullock Mill Road was issued a citation for livestock at large after his cows have reportedly gotten out numerous times over the past few months.
•A missing person was reported on Roy Woods Road last week after an argument and had not returned. The teen’s stepmother said the boy’s girlfriend, who is reportedly only 15, had sent a nude picture of herself to their son’s phone. The father called the mother of the girlfriend and got into an argument over the two seeing each other and the nude picture. She said her son got mad and told his stepparents to hit him, but no physical contact occurred. They said he left on foot and is believed to be at his biological mother’s house in Elberton. Later, the boy was located by his biological mother at his girlfriend’s house and took him to the sheriff’s office to speak with deputies. The boy told officers he and his adoptive parents got into an argument and left to get away from them. He accused his stepfather of ongoing physical abuse, saying the last time was a few days prior when his father put his hand around his throat. He said his stepfather has also threatened to kill him and has pulled a rifle on him but couldn’t report it since his parents didn’t allow him to use his cellphone. He also said he has had multiple physical marks left on him.
He also noted there are multiple witnesses to the violence, but no one has reported it. DFACS was contacted. The sheriff’s investigator told the officer to take the boy wherever his parents instructed, and the officers agreed on a safety plan of no corporal punishment until the matter was investigated. The stepparents said they did not want the boy to return to the residence that day and agreed that he could stay with his biological mother. The mother was told the situation is temporary and was advised to return the boy to his stepparents if they request it.
•Three stolen trailers were reported in the county last week. A trailer was stolen on Wrigley Court, Double Branch Road and Holman Autry Road.
•A man on Farm Road reported that his Cane Corso dog, worth $3,000, was shot by a neighbor on the leg. The neighbor reportedly told the owner that his dog was shot because he was attacking his dog and then came toward him and his kid so he shot towards the dog to scare it away. The man said he would take the dog to the vet the next day and then seek a civil suit against his neighbor.
•A statutory rape was reported in the Hull area.
•A young teen reported that she was raped in the Commerce area.
•A 55-year-old woman complained of head and rib pain after an accident on Hwy. 172 at 11:06 a.m. April 5.
•A camper fire was reported at 5:55 p.m., April 10 on Lem Edwards Road. Colbert and Hull volunteer fire departments responded.
•A Ford F150 and a Ford Taurus collided at the intersection of Hwy. 106 and Adams Clarke Road at 4:31 p.m., April 8. Minor injuries were reported.
•A woman suffered minor arm injuries after an accident at 4:14 p.m., April 6 on Cleghorne Road.
