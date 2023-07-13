The following were recently charged by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office:
•James Allen Burns, 43, Danielsville Road, Athens.
•Kendrick Jahime Faust, 20, Commerce Road, Athens.
•Timothy Collins, 45, Magnolia Street, Athens.
•Fred Darryl Foster, 40, Hudson River Church Road.
•James Fred Gosnell, 54, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull.
•April Lynn Hart, 39, Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville.
•Joey Daniel Head, 42, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull.
•Christopher Eugene Nixon, 25, North Avenue, Athens.
•Macy Aliyah Vickers, 22, Bedford Drive, Hull.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•William Richard Hewell, 70, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, was charged with arson, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – methamphetamine when officers served a warrant at his home in Country Living Mobile Home Park on Hwy. 72 West, Colbert.
•William Christopher Miller-Tipton, 41, Horace Reed Road, Danielsville, was charged with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), cruelty to children and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call when he was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at a home on Horace Reed Road, Danielsville.
•Debra Jean Card, 63, Beverly Lane, Hull, faces a charge of battery – FVA for involvement in a physical domestic dispute at a home on Beverly Lane, Hull.
•Bobby Joe Davis, 74, Evergreen Terrace, Winterville, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•John Wayne Strickland, 29, Gunnell Road, Comer, was charged with DUI – multiple substances, possession of marijuana and open container in a vehicle during a safety check point on Hwy. 29 North at Rock Quarry Road, Danielsville.
•Willie Barnett, 73, Long Bottom Circle, Athens, was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers when officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home on Old Church Road, Athens..
•Sharon Elizabeth Swartz, 56, Centerville Road, Lexington, criminal trespass, loitering and theft by taking.
•Marlina Leenann Alewine, 40, Greater Hope Road, Martin, housed for Royston.
•Lisa Michelle Allen, 43, Norwood Drive, Athens, failure to appear.
•Casey Eric Brock, 45, Jones Chapel Shiloh Road, Danielsville, was charged with simple battery against a person who is 65 years or older or is pregnant at time of incident after he was involved in a domestic dispute with his 76-year-old father.
•Franky Sue Clark, 34, Belhaven Lane, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
•Brandon M. Esco, 27, Crest Street, Nicholson, two counts of child restraint law child seat, safety belt violation, DUI – alcohol, two counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, expired vehicle tag or decal and speeding)1-15 miles over).
•Deante Otis Gardner, 39, Kellum Lane, Comer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – drugs and speeding (26-35 miles over).
•Lucy Cassandra Hand, 33, New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, was charged with DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, no valid insurance and too fast for conditions after she was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Collins Bridge Road, Danielsville.
•Brandon Keith Jordan, 38, Mulberry Lane, Danielsville, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older) violation, defective or no headlights and DUI – alcohol.
•Brian Patrick Martin, 43, Rodgers Road, Seneca, S.C., DUI – alcohol, open container in a vehicle and operating low speed vehicles on a highway.
•Stacey Annette Martin, 43, Chastain Road, Danielsville, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Lonis Andrew McDaniel Jr., 20, Woodale Street, Hull, was arrested during a traffic stop on General Daniel Avenue North, Danielsville, and charged with improper tag display and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Cutler G. McDonald, 20, Dunson Cemetery Road, Commerce, was charged with DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to stop for a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and reckless driving after he was observed on a four-wheeler doing donuts and wheelies on SR 8 at Same Groves Street, Danielsville.
•Daniel McDonald, 46, Dunson Cemetery Road, Commerce, DUI – alcohol.
•Eileen Marie Mulligan, 35, Martin Griffith Road, Hull, was arrested during a traffic stop on SR 29 at Spratlin Mill Road, Colbert, and charged with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of methamphetamine.
•Cassandra Evonne Pearson, 41, Davis Place, Athens, DUI – alcohol, possession of marijuana and speeding 55 mph (16-25 miles over).
•Arnulfo Perez, 17, Parker Street, Elberton, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to dim headlights when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on SR 72 at Paoli Road, Carlton.
•Feliciano Perez, 22, McElroy Road, Doraville, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Stephanie Michelle Phillips, 46, Williams Wilson Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Jennifer Marie Power, 57, South Third Street, Colbert, was charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call/contacts 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest after repeatedly calling the Madison County Communications Center reporting possible unlawful activity involving her daughter.
•Joshua L. Sewell, 40, South 5th Street, Colbert, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older) violation, DUI – alcohol, open container in a vehicle and speeding (26-35 miles over).
•Brian Justin Tolbert, 41, Briarwood Lane, Hull, was charged with DUI – drugs, expired or no registration or title and too fast for conditions after his vehicle overturned on Spratlin Mill Road, Hull.
