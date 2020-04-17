Northeast Georgia CASA is seeking volunteers to be trained to serve the courts of the Mountain and Northern Judicial Circuits as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) for children, according to a press release. To be an advocate you must be 21 years of age, a good communicator, able to operate independently and committed to helping a child in foster care. Training is provided and paid for by NEGA CASA and can now be done online, the release stated. To learn more, contact Outreach Coordinator Chuck Taylor by phone at 706-716-9328, email (chuck.taylor@northeastgacasa.org) or visit www.northeastgacasa.org.
