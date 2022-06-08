A couple at a Eustus Carter Road residence in Danielsville reported there was a nude male standing on their front porch knocking on their door around 2:50 p.m., June 3.
Cpl. Z. Brooks reported he located the nude male sitting on the ground next to a tree, covered in scratch marks and attempting to cover himself with tree leaves. The man told Brooks he and his girlfriend went into the woods the night before to have sex and she left him there naked. He told Brooks he attempted to walk home but got lost in the woods. He was given a ride back to his residence.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A man reported an accident with a deer on Monday, May 30, on Fortson Store Road, Hull.
•A woman on Musket Ridge Road, Hull, reported ongoing harassment issues with another woman by texts and social media concerning personal issues between the two.
•A couple requested to meet with an officer at the Diamond Hill Trailer Park, Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville, when they arrived to find a man and woman cleaning up the apartment their son was renting. The couple stated they were concerned that some of their son’s belongings had been stolen.
•An officer reported he fired two shots from his county-issued pistol and one shot from his county-issued to dispatch a deer that had been injured when it was hit by a vehicle on Neese-Commerce Road.
•A man on Roy Woods Road, Comer, reported he found a vehicle on his property that was partially in the roadway. The complainant said the vehicle belonged to people who had been camping on his property on the riverbank and on the previous day and Department of Natural Resources personnel had instructed them to leave. The vehicle was causing a traffic hazard.
•A woman and child were reportedly assaulted at the Colbert Post Office, South 4th Street, Colbert, on Wednesday, June 1. The woman said she had been in argument over money with another female that escalated into a physical altercation while inside a vehicle. The woman said she was able to exit the vehicle and take the child with her before the other female and a man driving the vehicle left the scene.
•A man on Jones Matthews Road, Hull, reported he had been the victim of fraud when he purchased a transmission from a company in Arizona via Facebook.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey reported on Wednesday, June 1, he responded to a Jot Em Down Road, Danielsville, residence, where a woman reported her step-son had been disrespectful to his ex-girlfriend.
•A structure fire was reported on Peach Orchard Road, Danielsville, on Thursday, June 2, at a home previously damaged by fire. There is an ongoing arson investigation at this residence, vehicle, grass/woods and neighboring property.
•Officer Austin Shubert responded to a possible domestic dispute at a Happy Hollow Road residence in Comer June 2 after Madison County E-911 received a call from Northeast Georgia Council for Domestic Violence requesting a welfare check on a female at this location. The female, her mother, a male and three juveniles were at the home. The female stated she had been in an argument with the male over a pack of cigarettes and he grabbed her arms pulling her away from a vehicle causing bruises to both of her arms.
•A man on Bond Road in Danielsville reported $2,000 fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account.
•A woman on Faith Lane, Colbert, reported June 3 her ex-husband was harassing her about the custody agreement of their two kids.
•An unresponsive male, who had possibly overdosed, was reported at a Racetrack Road, Danielsville, residence, on Friday, June 3. The male was transported by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•A Spratlin Way man reported his mailbox had been stolen. A Spratlin Mill Drive also reported his mailbox had been stolen.
•A man on Hwy. 29 South in Hull reported he believed several juveniles threw rocks and one broke his window on June 4.
•A man at a Neese Commerce Road residence reported his motorcycle had been stolen. The man was able to provide the name of a man he suspected of stealing the motorcycle.
•A man on Three Rivers Court, Hull, reported June 5 that someone broke the passenger window on his vehicle and stole his AR-15 with a fully loaded magazine in it and a bookbag.
•A woman on Neese Commerce Road, Hull, reported a domestic dispute with her sister. The complainant stated her sister grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground.
•Theft by taking was reported on Garnett Ward Road, Hull, on Sunday, June 5, where a man reported three plastic mailboxes had been stolen from in front of his residence.
•A woman on Thomas Road, Hull, reported her neighbor found eight mailboxes and a piece of mail in the woods behind the residence.
•A woman and a juvenile met with Officer Xavier Duncan on Sunday, June 5, in the parking lot at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, in reference to a 15-year-old female not wanting to return to her father’s home with his wife who was there to pick her up.
•A man at a Main Street, Comer, residence, reported June 5 a chainsaw and five fishing poles were taken from his covered back porch.
