Officer responds to report of fight on Halloween
A fight was reported on Colbert-Danielsville Road in the area of Greenridge Court on Halloween as a large crowd visited Kingston Greens Subdivision to trick or treat.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Shubert responded to the call. The complainant stated a man was punched in the face.
Jimmy Patton, captain of the sheriff’s office investigative unit, said this week that the complainant did not want to file a report after the incident, but added that the victim’s girlfriend contacted the sheriff’s office a day or two later and said her boyfriend was at a hospital with a severe head injury. Patton said a report was filed and the sheriff’s office is searching for the assailant.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A woman driving on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, advised something struck her windshield causing two small circular indentions on the driver’s side area.
•On Oct. 31 a purse with a female’s Social Security card inside was found lying on the shoulder of Hwy. 106 South, Hull.
•Deputy Phillip Hunt reported Oct. 31 a woman reported an Apple air tag, possibly put on by her soon-to-be-ex-husband, was found on her vehicle.
•A Danielsville City employee reported a dispute over Halloween candy with city councilman Steve Russum on Oct. 31, at Danielsville City Hall, Government Circle, Danielsville. The employee told Officer Timothy Zellner that he purchased $250 worth of candy, which was at city hall. He wanted the Danielsville Fire Department to have some of the candy to pass out to kids. He said the councilman told him he couldn’t. The exchange got heated with the employee saying Russum grabbed him. Captain Patton said this week that the surveillance footage didn’t capture any physical altercation. The complainant was advised to take the matter to magistrate court if he sought a pre-warrant hearing.
•A woman reported a domestic dispute with her boyfriend Oct. 31 on S and M Drive, Hull. She said her boyfriend got upset because her child’s father called her.
•On Nov. 1, an accident involving a deer was reported on Smithonia Colbert Road, Danielsville.
•Deputy Craig Vaughn responded to a theft by taking of a motor vehicle on Jones Mathews Road, Hull, on Nov. 1.
•A man at Kwik Shell Station, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, reported Nov. 1 he was struck three times by another man and two individuals threw mud at him.
•A 47-year-old was found unresponsive slumped over in his wheelchair at a Reese Lane home in Hull. He was transported by Madison County EMS to the hospital for treatment.
•A woman on Fernwood Drive in Hull reported some items were missing from her home.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Hwy. 29 at Ervin Kirk Road, Danielsville, on Nov. 1.
•A woman went to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2 and reported her ex-boyfriend had violated a bond order that was set forth by a judge and a theft by taking.
•A man on Farm Road, Colbert, reported theft by taking of a motor vehicle on Nov. 2. He advised his neighbor’s niece stated she saw the stolen truck at an Athens-Clarke County location.
•On Nov. 2 a woman on South Third Street, Colbert, reported her son was down the street with another child when his iPhone 8 was smashed.
•Deputy Gary Floyd responded to a William Wilson Road home in Hull Nov. 3 where a woman reported having a problem with her adoptive 15-year-old juvenile due to a boy coming to the home to see the juvenile.
•A woman requested a welfare check on her biological 15-year-old and 11-year-old juvenile daughters who live at a William Wilson Road residence in Hull with their adoptive mother. The 15-year-old had been telling her about being abused at this location. The 15-year-old also made a suicide threat.
•Deputy Gary Floyd responded Nov. 3 to a broken-down lawnmower and trailer blocking the roadway on Collins Dudley Road, Danielsville.
•Theft by taking was reported Nov. 4 at a Timberlane Drive residence in Danielsville. The complainant stated a dirt bike was missing from their yard after a man inquired about buying the dirt bike.
•Entering an automobile was reported Nov. 4 at a Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, residence.
•On Nov. 4 a female was transported for a mental health evaluation from a New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, residence.
•A woman reported Nov. 5 she struck a dog on Luckey Jones Road, Danielsville, causing damage to her vehicle.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported at a Della Slayton Road, Comer, residence, where drug-related objects were found. The sister of the man who lives at the residence said she also found a threatening letter to her on the kitchen table.
•On Nov. 5, a Hartwell woman reported her two female juvenile granddaughters had been molested at a home in Danielsville.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Laurel Avenue in Comer Nov. 5.
•A woman on South Railroad Avenue, Carlton, reported a dog was on her property and she didn’t know who it belonged to. She said the dog had attacked her dogs on two different occasions.
•Theft by taking was reported at a Hwy. 172 residence in Colbert. A woman stated she put items in her yard for a yard sale and while she was away from home several items there taken from her yard.
•An accident involving a deer was reported Nov. 5 on Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville.
•Duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain lane was reported at a two-vehicle accident on South 4th Street, Colbert, where the driver of one of the vehicles involved left the scene.
•MCSO officers conducted a driver safety check on Hwy. 106 Nov. 6 at Norwood Road, Hull. A man received a citation for driving without a valid driver’s license during the check point. The man told officers he was driving without a valid driver’s license because his passenger, who had a valid driver’s license, had been drinking alcoholic beverages.
•Battery and battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported at Subway, General Daniel Avenue North, Danielsville, where a fight between two brothers was reported.
•A man who repossessed an ATV from a Farm Road residence in Colbert requested a report be filed due to the ATV being damaged.
•On Nov. 6, Deputy Joshua Epps responded to a home on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, where an unresponsive female was found.
•Entering an automobile was reported at a Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, home, where a woman reported her and three juveniles heard their dogs barking and they saw someone walking around a vehicle in their front yard. The complainant stated they chased the person off.
•A female was found unresponsive at a home on Watson Drive in Colbert Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.