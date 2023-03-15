A 123-year-old home on New Hope Church Road in Comer was destroyed by a fire shortly after 4 p.m., March 6.
Collins, Carlton and Comer volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire is being investigated. The Red Cross was called to assist three adults at the residence.
In a separate incident, an old chicken house used for hay storage burned at 11:37 a.m., March on Hammond Williams Road in Danielsville. Colbert, Neese-Sanford, Danielsville and Hull volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.
Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week include:
•One patient was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 72 and Gholston Street in Comer.
•Theft by taking was reported March 6 at the Chevron gas station on Old Danielsville Road, Athens.
•Possession of marijuana was reported at Madison County Middle School, Hwy. 172, Comer.
•A man on White Oak Trail in Carlton called the sheriff’s office to speak with his juvenile grandson who was getting threats from another juvenile via his cell phone. The juvenile stated the threats were from another juvenile in his school and contained threats stating “they were going to kill him and his mother.”
•Battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA, interfering with calls for emergency assistance and theft by taking was reported at a home on Oak Circle, Hull, where a woman reported being assaulted by her son. She said her son took her phone before leaving the home in an attempt to keep her from calling the police on him.
•A couple on Hannah Creek Church Road in Royston reported theft by taking of a motor vehicle. The woman allowed her step-son to borrow her vehicle and he did not return it.
•A man in Colbert fell into a swimming pool and was unconscious. The man’s wife advised he had a medical history of cardiac issues and based on the information from a witness it is believed he may have suffered a major medical event and fell in the pool. The man was pronounced deceased.
•A woman on Valley Road in Colbert reported a male juvenile was running down the driveway with his sister as she was driving behind them and lost sight of the male and when she looked in her rearview mirror she the male juvenile laying behind her vehicle on the ground bleeding and she was not sure what had happened. The juvenile, who had a laceration to his left temple area, was transported by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•MCSO investigator Christopher Guest suffered an injury on his left leg and right side ribs when he fell out of a tractor truck on Hwy. 98, Danielsville, March 8.
•A woman on Waggoners Grove Church Road in Colbert reported she found a bag, containing clothing, medications, cigarettes and money, at the end of her driveway.
•A female customer at Subway on General Daniels Avenue in Danielsville, reported a dispute with disorderly employees over incorrect change received during a transaction.
•An employee at Broad River Outpost, Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, reported a battery and catalytic converter had been stolen out of a van on the property.
•A woman on Belhaven Lane, Hull, reported an entering automobile incident in which several items were taken from her vehicle.
•A woman on Timberlane Drive in Danielsville reported her 15-year-old granddaughter was picked up by an unknown friend to be taken to Madison County High School and had never returned. She was later located at a home on Bond Road and transported back to her residence.
•A man on Madico Drive in Comer was injured when he wrecked a motorized two-wheel electric scooter and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•A woman on Irvin Kirk Road, Danielsville, reported her step-mother was missing and was last seen on Rock Quarry Road. She was later located.
•A man and woman on Hwy. 29 North in Danielsville reported a dog that hung around their home for a few days bit their grandson.
•A vehicle reported stolen was located parked under the car wash as Jai’s County Store, Hwy. 106 South in Hull March 12.
•An abandoned vehicle located in the roadway on Hwy. 1026 South at Old Ila Road in Hull was towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.