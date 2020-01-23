Ready or not presidential campaigning has moved into a faster lane in recent days.
The Iowa caucus is set for Monday, Feb. 3, and the race appears to be very competitive as of this writing. It’s tough to predict at this point where it will be Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg or even Elizabeth Warren who emerges as the Democratic Party winner. Other candidates have also built a strong network of support in Iowa.
All candidates want to do well in Iowa simply because of the attention it will bring his or her campaign. However, history shows us that winning, or losing, in Iowa doesn’t always mean an ultimate victory or ultimate defeat.
Better indicators have been New Hampshire and South Carolina, states which hold primaries shortly after the Iowa event. By the time the race reaches South Carolina candidates have to start finishing at least in the top three to be able to have a legitimate chance moving forward.
The Democratic field for the 2020 has been unlike any in history. There were so many running at one point that it took two scorecards to keep up. The number has dwindled considerably but there are still a double-digit number of hopefuls going back and forth between Iowa and New Hampshire with some trips to other states thrown in for good measure.
It should be noted at the Republican Party also has a contested race for the nomination. Party leaders in many states, however, don’t like President Trump having opposition within the party and have cancelled their voting process.
It’s a move that should draw voters out with pitchforks and torches but most Republican voters don’t seem to care. The idea of open and contested races don’t appeal to everyone it seems.
For the record, the caucus and primary events for Republicans in Iowa and New Hampshire are still on as they should be. GOP leaders in other states should take note of this.
A former schoolmate of mine from many years ago has made this columnist rather jealous. She lives in New Hampshire and has been able to cover campaign events for most of the candidates as a photographer. Her knowledge of the 2020 race is impressive as she shared pictures of herself with all of the candidates seeking to be president.
Being a New Hampshire resident during presidential election years is perhaps the ultimate place to be. Of course that is not taking into the account the awful winter weather one would have to endure. Seems there’s always a drawback to everything.
The campaign is still several weeks from Georgia. Our vote was pushed back to March 24. By that time several more Democrats will have called it a campaign and the Republican race will certainly be done. Not that it matters in Georgia because state GOP leaders decided only President Trump would be on the ballot.
It remains unclear why state GOP leaders want to run a similar election to those experienced in countries run by dictators.
While few things are as American as elections, our country remains extremely divided. While our country experienced division during the Vietnam War era, most agree it has not been as divided as it in 2020 since the Civil War. We simply don’t have the violence of the 1860s right now but the verbal venom thrown by both sides is disheartening.
Many of us still would love to see a viable option outside of the two major political parties. Of course most aren’t interested in anything but claiming their side is 100 percent right and the other side is 100 percent wrong. Only a very small percentage can clearly see a middle ground.
BACK HOME
With 2020 now here the talk of various campaigns in Georgia will also increase.
One interesting race sees David Perdue up for his first re-election. By all indications Perdue will have primary opposition but no challenger seems a legitimate threat to unseat Perdue for the GOP nomination.
The Democratic race is wide open with some high profile names and some lower profile ones. Nine Democrats have announced there are running including Sarah Riggs Amico, a candidate for Lt. Governor in 2018 as well as Clarkston mayor Ted Terry, former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson and 2017 US Representative nominee Jon Osoff.
Chris Bridges is a regular columnist for MainStreet Newspapers. He welcomes feedback from readers at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
