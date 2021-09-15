A Pennsylvania man was arrested last week after the sheriff’s office assisted the state patrol in a vehicle pursuit Sunday afternoon that ended near Kellogg Drive.
Christopher Joseph Falini, 29, Pottstown, was charged with felony driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign, failure to obey traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper passing in a no passing one, improper tag display, reckless driving, speeding and unsafe operation of a motorcycle. He remains in jail with no bond.
The 911 office received information that a state trooper was involved in a vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 29 South heading northbound traveling in excess of 100 mph. The trooper requested assistance from Madison County Sheriff's Office. The suspect driver was described as a white male wearing blue jeans and a green shirt.
A deputy intercepted the chase coming toward Danielsville near Double Branches Road. The trooper was behind a sport motorcycle, while another deputy caught up with the chase as the motorcycle went around the courthouse roundabout and attempted to stop the motorcycle, which was able to slip by and then head back south.
The motorcycle was traveling in excess of 130 mph. The motorcycle passed several vehicles and broke numerous traffic laws before making a right onto Cleghorne Road, before losing control near Kellogg Drive and coming to stop. Falini then attempted to flee, but was stopped by a deputy, who drew his service weapon.
EMS responded to the scene to check Falini for injuries and the motorcycle was towed. At Falini’s request, a deputy went to a home on Kellogg Drive to let his girlfriend know of his arrest.
In another arrest, Donald James Moore, 28, of Colbert, was charged with speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers last week after he refused to stop for speeding on Hwy. 72 West and proceeded to evade the pursuing officer, jumping the railroad tracks to make a quick right onto Lem Edwards Road. He then turned into a residence on the road and went behind a home there and got out. Several back up officers arrived and Moore then came out of the house, stating he didn’t know the officer was trying to stop him or he would have pulled over. His wife stated that he never parks the car in back of the house. Moore was very emotional and shaking. He later stated he was in a hurry to drop off the car for his wife and kids and to head to work.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Robert Bruce Sheppard, 55, Comer, was arrested last week on harassing phone calls and stalking charges after his ex-girlfriend reported that he was sitting outside her home on Brickyard Road in his silver Toyota 4-Runner.
Sheppard was gone when the officer arrived but the complainant told him that she has been receiving numerous calls from Sheppard, who used to live with her and had observed him sitting in his SUV in the road in front of her house.
She said they still worked together at the same job until he was fired a few weeks previously.
While the officer was there, Sheppard called again and they could see him driving by, holding a cell phone. The deputy ordered him to pull into the driveway and he complied. He admitted to calling her and said he had been in front of her because “he had nowhere else to go.” The deputy also learned that Sheppard had been surveilling her on Sept. 10 while she was at work and was outside her job when she left work and security staff had to order him to leave.
The voicemails also confirmed that he had been watching her.
,•Brandon Tyler Bonner, 22, Hull, felony theft by taking.
•Hank Chevi Card, 32, Winder, failure to appear.
•Tivaro Tyquan Cooper, 35, Athens, driving while suspended or revoked and possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.
•Nicholas Lee Estell, 25, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Connie Melissa Hand, 40, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Eva Michelle Kiser, 28, Jefferson, felony theft by taking.
•Jonathan Shawn McGill, 38, Colbert, parole violation.
•John Brady Miller, 20, Danielsville, simple battery family violence.
•Artruro Miguel Nunez-Arellano, 24, Hull, aggravated assault, battery family violence, second-degree criminal damage to property and two counts of third degree cruelty to children.
•Chassity Leigh Ogle, 25, Carlton, battery family violence.
•Braydon Tyrese Thurmond, 20, Danielsville, defective or no headlights, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper left turn, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no helmet, no insurance, operating registrations, reckless driving, speeding, taillight required and four counts of failure to obey stop sign.
•Michael Kendrell Ball, 18, Winterville, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession less than announce and speeding.
•Roberta Annette Baxter, 69, Danielsville, simple battery family violence.
•Fredrick Lennelson Cooper, 54, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Jeffrey David Cooper, 41, Bowman, habitual violator and improper passing on a hill/curve.
•Larry Shane David, 41, Colbert, DUI/drugs and following too closely.
•Robin Kelley Davis, 45, Athens, DUI/alcohol and failure to driving within a single lane.
•Chasity Leigh Gresham, 26, Comer, two counts of identity theft fraud.
•Bryson Deanne Lazarus, 28, Toccoa, DUI/alcohol and speeding.
•Seneca Zane Mardis, 18, Commerce, DUI/drugs and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Tiffany Jai McMinn, 41, Colbert, DUI/drugs.
•Kenneth Aidan Moore, 18, Danielsville, battery family violence and simple battery.
•Ricky Jesse Murillo, 24, Athens, defective or no headlights, DUI/alcohol, failure to have license on person, litering highway and open container.
