A woman ran into traffic on Hwy. 72 at Meadow Lane in Colbert Monday evening, dying after she was struck by multiple vehicles.
The death of Lila Fox, 39, has been ruled a suicide, according to Madison County Coroner Julie “Coach” Harrison, who said Fox had been running back and forth in the east and west-bound lanes before she ran into traffic and was killed shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.
According to Georgia State Patrol Lt. W. Mark Riley, “the investigation found that a silver Volkswagen Jetta was in operation in the left travel lane and a gold Chevrolet Traverse was in operation in the right travel lane. While traveling westbound on State Route 72, the gold Chevrolet Traverse struck the pedestrian with its front left bumper while operating in its lane of travel. Shortly after, the silver Volkswagen Jetta struck the pedestrian, who was lying in the roadway at that time. The pedestrian did not survive their injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Neither driver of the vehicles complained of injuries. No charges are expected to be filed in this investigation.”
Fox, who was the mother of a 9-year-old boy who was not in her custody, was originally from Florida, said Harrison. Her address was listed as Watkinsville, but she had recently living off Jack Sharp Road.
