A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on Hwy. 172 at Clements Road in Madison County at approximately 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19.
Richard Teasley, Bowman, died after being hit by a white 2014 Ford Fusion driven southbound on Hwy. 172 by a 30-year-old woman from Athens, according to a report from the Georgia State Patrol. Teasley was pronounced dead at the scene. The GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is assisting with the crash investigation.
