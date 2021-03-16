A doublewide mobile home fire on Pine Street in Ila is under investigation as possible arson.
The home was unoccupied, without power and being used for storage, according to the report. Two females told officials that they had seen an unknown male walk through their yard nearby and walk to the back side of the residence where the fire was. They also had a video of the person and agreed to send to the sheriff’s office.
