The Madison County Probate Court has released the following statistics for 2021:
•Estate filings – 266
•Minor guardianship filings – 32
•Minor conservatorship filings – 5
•Adult guardianship filings – 23
•Miscellaneous civil filings (status reports, estate inventories, etc.) – 68
•Mental health orders issued – 12
•Traffic cases filed/disposed – 2,878
•Undisposed traffic cases (arraignment scheduled or undisposed with active bench warrants) – 715
•Weapons carry license applications – 1,403 (11 denied, 1 revoked)
•Marriage licenses issued – 244
•Birth certificates issued – 906
•Death certificates issued – 858
•Total money collected - $537,806.82 ($385,822.75 solely from traffic cases, $151,984.07 from all other transactions)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.