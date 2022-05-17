A regional public safety job fair will be held in Oconee County from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 21 with northeast Georgia agencies for those interested in career opportunities as police officers, firefighters, EMTs/paramedics, detention officers and 911/communications workers.
The event will be at the Oconee County Civic Center at 2661 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville.
