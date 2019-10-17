A stove fire led to a fully involved house fire at a residence on Stapler Road at 2:50 p.m., Oct. 12.
Neese-Sanford and Hull volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze. Residents of the home were able to escape. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents of the home, ages 62, 60 and 19.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•A man on Kincaid Cemetery Road reported that his cat had been killed by a neighbor’s dogs. The man said on Oct. 6 he heard a dog barking in his backyard and he stepped out on the back porch where he saw a brown dog with his cat in the dog’s mouth. He said he yelled at the dog, who dropped the cat and left the fenced-in backyard. The man also took pictures of the dog. The possible owner of the dog was unable to be contacted at the time of the incident but citations were to be issued.
•A deputy was summoned to the Golden Pantry in Danielsville due to a possible medical issue with a customer. The deputy found a man curled up on the floor by the fountain drinks. The man identified himself and agreed to step outside and speak with the officer. The officer told him an ambulance was on the way, but the man said he didn’t need one and that he was schizophrenic and had not been taking his medication. He agreed to let the officer drive him to the hospital. When they arrived at the hospital, the man proceeded to take off all of his clothing and refused to put them back on. He kept repeating that “this is what a grown man does.” Hospital security brought a wheelchair and gown to cover him and took custody of the man.
•An employee of the Georgia Renewable Power plant in Colbert reported that he saw a drone flying over the property on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. The employee stated there are federal aviation regulations in place regarding any aircraft flying over the property. He also provided the responding officer with the name of a person he believes to be responsible for the drone. A video of the drone flying over the property was also submitted.
•Two suicide attempts were reported in the county last week.
•A 77-year-old woman reported head pain after an accident on Old Danielsville Road at 6:46 p.m., Oct. 7.
•A man suffered minor injuries in a wreck on Colbert School Road at 11:38 a.m., Oct. 9.
•A vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch at 10:42 p.m., Oct. 12, on Hwy. 29 near Diamond Hill Grocery.
•A chicken house fire was reported at 6:15 a.m., Oct. 14, on Evangelical Church Road.
