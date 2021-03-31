Two Madison County businessmen had multiple racketeering charges against them dismissed in Madison County Superior Court last month by Judge Chris Phelps.
Mohammed Shafiq, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve five years of confinement on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, to be suspended if Shafiq is not arrested within two years of his sentence in March 2021. Five charges of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act were dismissed, along with one count each of commercial gambling, keeping a gambling place and unlawful possession of a gambling device.
Irfan Hameed, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 10 days on a charge of commercial gambling, to be suspended upon payment of a $250 fine by April 1, 2021. His five charges of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act were also dismissed, along with charges of keeping a gambling place and unlawful possession of a gambling device.
Other recent actions in Madison County Superior Court included:
•Jessica West, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve five years of probation on a charge of felony theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. A charge of driving without a license was dismissed.
•Cody Wayne King, of Lexington, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from battery family violence). Three charges of cruelty to children in the third degree were dismissed.
•Deante Otis Gardner, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 24 months of probation (24 hours to be served in confinement) and to pay $900 on charges of driving under the influence/less safe/drugs. Charges of failure to maintain lane and distracted driving were dismissed.
•Brandi Leah Flanagan, of Arnoldsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 20 days on a charge of giving false information to a police officer.
•Heath Bradley Gilley, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation (with 30 days to be served in confinement) and pay $400 in fines on charges of hunting without a valid license and criminal trespass within a state park. Charges of hunting without big game license, hunting without permission, a second charge of criminal trespass within a state park and violation of hunting education requirements were dismissed. He was also sentenced by Phelps to serve 12 months of probation (concurrent to previous sentence) and pay $1,100 in fines on charges of driving while license suspended, driving with improper registration, two counts of giving false information to a law enforcement officer and failure to maintain lane. Charges of no proof insurance, defective windshield and affixing plate to conceal misrepresent identity were dismissed. In a third action, he was sentenced by Phelps to serve 12 months of probation (concurrent) and pay a $250 fine on a charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer and he was ordered to pay a $15 fine on a charge of failure to wear a seatbelt. A charge of driving while license suspended was dismissed.
•Matthew Shane White, Indianapolis, IN, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation (with 24 hours to be served in confinement) on a charge of driving under the influence/less safe/alcohol. A charge of open container violation was dismissed.
•Christopher Ray Fleming, of Elberton, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months and pay a $500 fine on a charge of reckless driving (reduced from DUI/less safe/drugs).
•Parker Andrew Brummette, of Lavonia, was sentenced to five years of probation and $1,050 on three counts of aggravated assault. He also was sentenced to five years of probation (suspended) on a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Charges of three counts of terroristic threats and acts and one count of criminal trespass were dismissed.
•Matthew Ivan Crisp, of Hendersonville, NC, had his charge of battery family violence moved to the dead docket by Judge Jeff Malcom because he successfully completed a pre-trial dead docket agreement.
•Mary Sims, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve three years of probation and pay $700 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
•John Darrel Wilson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation on charges of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and possession of drug-related objects. He was also sentenced by Wasserman to serve three years of confinement on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects, to be suspended upon successful completion of the district drug court program and six month of post-graduation sobriety. In a third matter, Wilson was sentenced by Wasserman to serve 12 months of confinement on a charge of theft by taking, also to be suspended upon successful completion of drug court and six months of sobriety.
•William Clay Brittain, of Nicholson, had his charge of terroristic threats dismissed by Judge Phelps because the victim, who is now deceased, did not wish to prosecute.
•Jody Randall Howington, of Commerce, had his charge of criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Phelps because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Timothy Earl Dalton, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve three years of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
