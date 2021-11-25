A Royston man was arrested last week after fleeing from officers twice.
Kaleb Ray Plyler, 22, was charged with adult restraint law seatbelt, felony second-degree burglary, failure to have license on person, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, giving wrong signal, probation violation, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
Sgt. Jason Gaddy was on patrol on Hwy. 72 near Jack Sharp Road when he saw a gold Honda Accord in front of him and noted that it changed lanes without signaling and then drifted over the fog line. It then turned onto Lem Edwards Road without signaling. Gaddy activated his blue lights to stop the vehicle and it responded by accelerating over the railroad tracks and continuing at a high rate of speed toward Oglethorpe County. After about a half-mile on the narrow road, the vehicle locked the brakes down in a right hand curve and went off the roadway, striking a tree head on. Both the driver (Plyler) and the passenger were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report, and almost thrown through the windshield before the airbags deployed. Plyler and his passenger were transported to a hospital for treatment and warrants were issued for him. The car was towed. Gaddy explained to Plyler that he was being released and would have warrants pending for his arrest when he was released by the hospital. He told Gaddy he fled because he already had a warrant for his arrest for felony probation.
Two days later, an officer was informed by an investigator that Plyler was leaving a home on Reed Brawner Road in a burgundy Nissan Frontier with a camper shell. As the officer was traveling on Hwy. 281 he met Plyler traveling south and turned around to catch up with him. Plyler began to flee and turned right onto Cheek Pulliam Road and then made a left quickly onto Bud Freeman Road where it came to a stop. Plyler was arrested without incident. The Frontier was then determined to have been stolen out of Clarke County and was towed.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Bobby Ellis Bales, 42, homeless, criminal trespass and a probation violation.
•Jamie Edward Geeter, 46, Danielsville, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
•Eric James Groover, 31, Danielsville, felony theft by receiving stolen property. (No bond.)
•Jason Randall Guest, 31, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Devin Wade Hambrick, 35, Athens, probation violation.
•Travis Lamar Parks, 37, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. (No bond.)
•Dillon Lamar Scott, 26, Colbert, probation violation.
•Donald Leo Syfrett, 30, Ila, probation violation.
•Alicia Rose Tittle, 25, Hull, battery family violence.
•Karla Denise Ward, 55, Colbert, probation violation. (No bond.)
•Elizabeth Danielle Wright, 29, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and felony theft by taking.
•Regina Booth-Stuchell, 40, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and improper signal.
•Gregory Justin Cape, 34, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
•Tracy Gwynola Galloway, 52, Colbert, order to incarcerate.
•Larry Wayne Hill, 35, Colbert, criminal damage to property in the first degree and simple battery family violence.
•Stacey Marie Jenkins, 44, Danielsville, hold for Jackson County.
•Heather Ray Johnson, 32, Commerce, exploit/inflict pain/deprive essential services to disabled person, elder person and felony identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Ikwaan Jaleel Jones, 27, Athens, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Adan Martinez-Salguero, 20, Danielsville, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows, driving without a valid license and restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles. (Danielsville PD)
•Kenya Pamela McCullough, 41, Watkinsville, hold for Oconee County.
•Stephen Marcous Muniz, 34, Hull, failure to appear.
•Devren DeJohn Taylor, 22, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to dim headlights. (GSP)
•Michael Joseph Ward, 57, Danielsville, probation violation. (Danielsville PD)
