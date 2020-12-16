A Royston man was arrested on multiple charges last week after a high-speed chase by a Comer police officer and a sheriff’s deputy.
The chase, which began on Hwy. 72 in Comer, ended in the suspect’s vehicle crashing into another vehicle and the suspect fleeing on foot onto school grounds.
Laquan Dontravius Zellars, 26, was charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone, school functions as non-license holder, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, two counts of driving while license suspended or revoked, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, three counts of hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and two counts of reckless driving.
Comer Police Officer Scottie Waldroup was on stationary radar patrol on Hwy. 72 on Dec. 9 about 4 p.m. when he spotted a blue SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. His radar indicated the driver was going about 76 mph in the 55 mph zone. He pulled out to perform a traffic stop but the driver (Zellars) refused to stop, instead speeding up, passing several vehicles in a no passing zone. Waldroup began to pursue him with lights and siren and notified 911 dispatch that he was involved in a pursuit. The vehicle sped through the red light at Hwy. 98 at made a right hand turn toward Danielsville, accelerating to 100 mph. As traffic increased, Waldroup was unable to safely keep up with the speeding vehicle, which struck the driver side bumper of another car. Traffic began moving to the shoulder to make a clearer path, the deputy noted. Zellars continued to pass traffic in a no passing zone and nearly hit another vehicle head on, Waldroup noted.
Deputy Josh Smith was waiting to join the pursuit on the side of Hwy. 98 and Waldroup notified him of the approaching vehicle.
Smith then picked up the chase as the lead vehicle. Zellars then veered onto Madison Street, heading toward the school zone and Lt. Jason Ring notified officers by radio to discontinue the pursuit due to traffic congestion. As both officers slowed to discontinue to pursuit, Deputy Smith notified dispatch that Zellars had crashed into another vehicle and fled on foot towards the softball field and main part of the high school campus.
A witness advised 911 the direction that Zellars was headed and as Waldroup approached the softball field, he saw a male in a gray hoodie and black pants running. He left his patrol car at that point and yelled for the man to stop, but he climbed over a chain link fence and began to run between the softball and football fields. Since the gate to the field was locked, Waldroup got back in his vehicle and went around to the main school entrance where someone pointed to a parking area to the right. The witness told him the suspect had run behind a brick wall to the left. Waldroup drew his service weapon and as he went around the wall he spotted Zellars. He ordered him to show his hands and get on the ground and he complied. He was handcuffed and taken back to where his SUV crashed. EMS was called to check on him and determined that he would need stiches for cuts on his face, so Waldroup transported him to St. Mary’s for treatment and then took him to jail.
The Georgia State Patrol was called to work the three accidents, but Comer Police Chief Cher Bell said no one else was injured.
A handgun was later recovered by Chief Bell and sheriff’s deputies in the area where Zellars was arrested. The school system provided video of Zellars hiding the gun just prior to being arrested.
In another arrest, Kelly Marie Browning, 35, of Snellville, was charged with disorderly conduct, interference with government property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after Deputy Derek Shelton was dispatched to Long Branch Road regarding a disorderly woman.
He met a man at his basement door who told him that Browning came to his house that night and began drinking eggnog mixed with whiskey, then began throwing and kicking items inside the house. He said Browning then grabbed a knife and held it near her stomach telling him she was going to kill herself.
Shelton found Browning in a downstairs bedroom lying naked on a bed. He asked the man to cover her with a blanket and then began to try to question her.
She was unresponsive at first, then asked the man why he had called the law. Shelton told her she was not in trouble at that time, he just wanted to find out if she wanted to hurt herself. She told him she did not and then got up and began to scram, curse and kick things as she made her way onto the front porch.
Shelton told her she would be arrested if she did not calm down and she told him she didn’t care and continued to curse and yell, all the while still unclothed.
Shelton was eventually able to handcuff her and the man told him he did not wish to press charges. He said her parents were on their way from Monroe to collect her.
The man was asked to get a blanket to cover her as she lay on the ground.
Another officer arrived and questioned her if she wanted to harm herself and she denied that she did.
She was told to stand up in order to be taken to jail.
She refused to stand and officers were forced to drag her about 20 feet according to the report to get her to Shelton’s patrol vehicle and then left her inside. She began kicking the door and roof at that point, breaking a dome light, so Shelton used a restrain strap to keep her from doing any more damage to the vehicle.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Erik Lamar Weaver, 40, of Hull, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault last week.
Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to Piedmont Athens hospital when they reported they had two patients there with knife wounds. The incident reportedly occurred on Tommy James Road.
Hospital personnel told Shubert that a male was there with a puncture wound to his abdomen and a woman (his daughter) had accompanied him and that she had multiple cuts on her right hand.
The male victim told Shubert that his daughter was in an argument with her husband in front of their home and as it escalated they moved onto the porch. The victim said he stepped in to try to diffuse the situation. He was unclear as to how he was stabbed and did not see a weapon in his son-in-law’s hand as “it happened so fast.” He also found out his daughter was injured.
The victim said Weaver was extremely intoxicated. Weaver’s wife and the victim’s daughter said her husband carries a knife in a sheath on his side. She said he was at home when she left to bring her father to the hospital. She said their children were next door with her friend. The victim said they all live together at the same residence.
Shubert found Weaver at the home in bed asleep. He was arrested and taken to jail.
•Jessica Shea Greene, 32, Hull, criminal trespass and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Quincy Lee Daniel, 33, Colbert, pedestrian under the influence.
•Tina Diane Graham, 49, Colbert, aggravated assault.
•Hunter Blake Kindley, 24, Colbert, probation violation and two counts of failure to appear.
•Austen MacKenzie Simms, 32, Royston, failure to appear, probation violation and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Joseph Lee Snyder, 25, Nicholson, DUI/alcohol, expired driver’s license, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony), no proof of insurance, speeding and turning position, signals required, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony failure to appear and improper tag display.
•Matthew Dillon Sparks, 25, Union Point, probation violation.
•Xavier Tobias Thornton, 43, Elberton, first-degree felony burglary.
•Kameron Alexander Veasey, 20, Athens, child molestation.
•April Michelle Byerly, 32, Hull, DUI/drugs, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and tag light illumination required.
•Casey Dawn Childers, 33, Dewy Rose, probation violation.
•Deborah Lynn Hawks, 51, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Arturo Miguel Nunez-Arellano, 24, Hull, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container in vehicle and too fast for conditions.
•Morgan Phillip Rich, 28, Winterville, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Travis Takeil Richardson, 38, Bogart, DUI/alcohol and failure to obey traffic control device.
•Tony James Tucker, 46, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Tammy Shavaughn Wise, 42, Colbert, hold for Wilkes County.
•Ceira LaShawn Wilson, 30, Athens, aggravated stalking.
