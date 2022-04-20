A Royston man was arrested after fleeing the State Patrol on a motorcycle while carrying a female passenger.
Christopher Jason Findley, 41, was charged with acquiring a license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with no license on person, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony), improper tag display, no proof of insurance (motorcycle), no tag, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, speeding, tire requirement and violation of driver’s license restrictions. (GSP)
He was taken into custody after wrecking in Danielsville with non life-theatening injuries. A report from the Georgia State Patrol was not available as of press time.
In a separate incident, a Monroe man was arrested last week after a citizen told a deputy he had spotted a man passed out in his car at Neese Grocery on Hwy. 106.
Jarrod Joseph Anderson, 40, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance/fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
Deputy Devin Dorsey turned into Neese Grocery on April 15 and a citizen came up to his patrol car to inform him of the man (Anderson) passed out in his gray Toyota Camry. Dorsey reportedly recognized Anderson and began knocking on the window, eventually waking him up. He noted there was a spoon in his right hand with a white residue on it. He also spotted a needle and a lighter next to his arm. He was taken out of the vehicle and handcuffed.
A search of the Camry yielded 15 more syringes in a pack and one under the driver’s seat.
Substances that tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine were also found.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Tommy Dale Fricke, 30, Danielsville, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. (GSP)
•Henry Daniel Greene, 26, Hull, probation violation.
•Rakemin Jaquin Hillsman, 28, Athens, probation violation.
•Paula Jane Lunsford, 57, Hull, drugs not in original container, DUI/drugs, failure to change address on driver’s license, failure to stop for a stop sign, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and too fast for conditions.
•Chad Michael McCaig, 41, Hull, cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery — family violence.
•Jason Jerome Moon, 45, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Kimberly Dawn Ray, 39, Athens, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession, use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•William Alexander Rosamond, 32, Kilmichael MS, probation violation.
•Dennie Shane Smith, 35, Athens, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Temni Ra’Jahana Stokes, 21, Colbert, aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children and tampering with evidence.
•Daniel Clayton Taylor, 34, Comer, probation violation.
•Michael Wayne Bond, 61, Hull, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, following too closely and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident. (GSP)
•Seth Edward Hart, 34, Royston, criminal trespass — family violence.
•William Barrow Irwin, 38, Comer, disregarding officer directing traffic, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Chavonne Madeline Lockley, 42, Comer, simple assault — family violence.
•Christopher Ray Ogle, 32, Elberton, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Luis Enrique Rodriguez Mata, 22, Lawrenceville, distracted driving and driving without a valid license.
•Abigail Victoria Skelton, 19, Danielsville, battery — family violence.
•Donnie Douglas Smith, 52, Comer, criminal trespass — family violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.