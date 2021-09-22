A Royston man was arrested after he reportedly slumped over the steering wheel in the middle of the road on Jot-Em-Down Road at the intersection of Hudson Rivers Church Road.
Travis Alexander Dicks, 28, Royston, DUI/alcohol, two counts of illegal parking and tire violation.
Sgt. Jason Gaddy was sent to the scene after someone reported the white Dodge Charger. Deputy Mason Bennett arrived first and attempted to wake the driver with no success and called EMS to assist.
He also located a revolver in the floorboard at the driver’s feet. The driver was identified by an ID card in the car. The officers began to pull him out of the car and he woke up as they were doing so and assisted them in getting him out. He was unsteady on his feet and his speech was very slurred. He also smelled of alcohol. He was arrested at the scene and his vehicle was towed.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•A woman feeding her son’s dogs while he was out of town reported that she had been attacked by one of those dogs at a home on Brittany Pointe Drive.
Animal control officer Misti Morrison responded to the dog bite call where she met with the mother who said her son had two dogs, an unaltered male pit bull and a white pit bull puppy. The older dog began to fight with the puppy and when she attempted to break it up she was said she was dragged by the older dog through the yard and then into the house. She was eventually able to put the animal into a dog pen outside and the puppy into a bedroom.
She had bite puncture wounds on her right thumb, right thigh and right knee, along with a deep scratch on her left knee. EMS did arrive on scene and advised her to seek medical attention, but she refused transport. Both dogs were injured; the older dog had superficial wounds and the younger dog had puncture wounds and deeper wounds on its legs.
The son and owner, who was reached by phone, said he adopted the older dog from a previous owner who was no longer able to keep him due to a “bite history” with humans and killing livestock. He also said he had been bitten by the dog a week earlier but had not reported it and could not confirm if the animal had its current rabies vaccine.
He said he wanted to surrender the older dog to animal control to be euthanized. Its head was submitted to the health department for rabies testing. The puppy had a valid rabies vaccine through a veterinary clinic and was left at the home.
•A woman on Woodland Creek Place reported that while she was on her laptop, it crashed and she received a call from someone who identified themselves as computer support and said they would help her with getting her computer back up and running.
They also advised her that her BB&T bank account had a $4,000 fraudulent charge on it and she needed to get $4,000 dollars in Target gift cards to fix the transaction. The person identifying at computer support stated his name was David Patel and called from number, 805-878-8938. She then drove to several stores to get the gift cards.
•A man allegedly stole beer from the Chevron Food Mart in Hull by placing it in a trash can and pushing the trash can outside the door. He was reportedly inside the store visiting his girlfriend, who was the cashier at the time. The girlfriend denied knowing he was there to steal anything. At the request of the manager, she was criminally trespassed from the store and warrants were issued for the boyfriend.
•Two suicide attempts by pills were reported last week.
•A possible case of child molestation/aggravated child molestation was reported in the county last week.
•A man on Eugene Hardman Road reported that he believes his wife stole two of his pistols off of his dresser in their home. He said they were in an argument the day prior and he left. When he and his mother came to the house to get all of his weapons on this day, the two pistols were missing. He said the only other people in the house were his children.
In a related incident, officers were called back to the residence regarding a domestic dispute. They met with the man and his wife. The wife said her husband wanted to move a 24-year-old man into the family home to keep an eye on his possessions since she refused to take their children and leave. She said she and the children have been living there alone the past two months as the couple is separated and he has now accused her of stealing two of his pistols. The husband said he is concerned his wife will steal things, especially while he is gone working. The wife said she had the pistols and they were not stolen and proceeded to show them to officers.
The man was told that the residence and all its contents are considered marital property. They were advised of the Temporary Protection Order and of how to go about a civil process to split the property. They advised that they understood and both left the home.
•Officers were summoned to Clairmont Avenue in Comer last week regarding a domestic dispute between a 10-year-old and his grandmother. The 10-year-old was believed to have a knife and was “going after” his grandmother.
They found the child and his grandmother sitting on the porch. As officers approached, the child said he was going to kill himself and that his grandmother had said she didn’t care if he did and he then replied “I don’t care if you kill yourself.” They then began to argue with each other and had to be separated.
The child said “they” had been doing stuff to him and then clarified that his brother stepped on his foot. He said his grandmother had called him names and he had slammed her stuff down because he was mad. He said he also told her he was going to punch her.
The grandmother said she had picked the boy up earlier in the week from a mental health facility. She said the boy got upset and broke her door, a lamp and threw another lamp at his brother.
She said he slammed the door until it broke, threw a lamp on the floor and stomped on it. She said she is his guardian.
EMS was called to evaluate the boy since he stated he wanted to kill himself. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
A juvenile complaint form was to be completed against the boy for simple battery family violence and criminal trespass family violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.