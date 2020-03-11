A Royston man was charged with family violence recently after her reportedly attacked and tried to choke his live-in girlfriend.
Johnathon Wayne McCollum, 35, was charged with aggravated assault, third degree cruelty to children and simple battery-family violence.
Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to Collins Bridge Road after the woman called 911 after leaving the home. The woman said she was packing some things to leave and stay elsewhere when he and his daughter came home and he shoved her, knocked her down and then jumped on top of her and his daughter pulled him off of her. The woman said she pulled out her firearm and told him to let her leave. Rice noted she had a bloody lip and torn shirt. The man’s daughter corroborated the woman’s story. McCollum said “one thing led to another” which led to “unnecessary roughness.” He had blood on his right hand and arm and blood stains on his pants.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A structure fire was reported at 1:22 a.m., March 9, at 2591 Rogers Mill Road. According to a Madison County 911 (Computer-aided dispatch “CAD”) report, no one was in the house, but the home was fully involved in the blaze. And the flames were visible from a mile away. Danielsville, Neese-Sanford, Poca, Shiloh and Ila volunteer fire departments responded to the call.
•Someone in a white utility truck reportedly backed into a woman at Paoli Junction, Hwy. 72, knocking her to ground and running over her arm, twice. Deputy Mark Goodson was dispatched to the scene, where the woman told him that she was walking in the parking lot, conducting business, when she walked behind the truck and it backed up into her. She said the truck did not stop and ran over the arm the second time as it turned to exit the parking lot, going toward Danielsville. The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS for lacerations and swelling to her left arm, along with injuries to her hip and head. Goodson noted that surveillance footage is available, but the video could not be accessed at the time of the accident.
•A woman was transported to the hospital last week after her boyfriend called 911 to report that she was having a mental breakdown due to being off her medications and had started a fire in his bedroom.
•Burglary was reported on Virginia Lane last week after several items valued at nearly $700 were taken from a home. The incident remains under investigation.
•John Gregory Duncan was arrested last week after he hit his girlfriend in the head with a stick during a domestic dispute.
•A woman on Stone Stewart Road went to the sheriff’s office last week to report that she believes someone has been breaking into her home every time she leaves it. She said someone uses her shower and cooks and eats her food. In addition, she reported that she has noticed that her panties have come up missing. She said she had trail cameras up on her property but has not been able to get pictures of anyone.
•Someone reportedly shot a dog on Madison Avenue in Colbert last week. The dog’s owner called 911 to report her dog had been shot in the side with a small caliber weapon when he was let out of the house for a few minutes. The dog ran into the woods next to the home when it was let out and that was apparently where it was shot. There were no witnesses. The woman said she planned to take the dog to a vet for treatment and Deputy Joshua Rice noted the dog did not seem to be severely injured or have a life threatening injury. She said another of their dogs had been shot a few months ago. The woman was told to contact law enforcement if she came up with any other information.
