A Royston man was arrested last week by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office when he went onto property where he was not supposed to be.
Seth Edward Hart, 34, Oak Street, Royston, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated stalking, criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts after he was found on the property on Wildcat Bridge Road, Royston.
The female victim at the property location told Deputy Brooks Hart was not supposed to have any contact with her due to a court order.
The female complainant said Hart texted her that he was going to get his drum set at the residence on the property. She said she did not respond to the text and when she and her daughters arrived home Hart turned in the driveway behind them. The complainant stated the back door of the residence, that she locked before she left, was open and she found the door jamb to the carport door was broken into pieces and was laying on the floor.
The complainant advised Deputy Brooks that Hart had entered the residence and taken his Xbox and a few other game systems that he owned, but nothing else appeared to be missing.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Davante Quintin Brinson, 23, C Street, Sylvania, financial transaction card fraud and theft by taking.
•Richard Dwayne Flanagan, 50, Barber Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Kenneth David Gibbs, 45, Red Oak Road, Hull, theft by taking.
•Chasity Leigh Gresham, 27, Watson Mill Road, Comer, felony failure to appear.
•Matthew Christopher Hackett, 25, Woodpecker Point, Danielsville, false imprisonment.
•James Kirby Haley Jr., 35, Houghs Road, Bowman, probation violations.
•James Hoyte Harvey Sr., 49, Amberly Drive, Hull, probation violations.
•Jordan Terrell Lipscomb, 23, Atlanta Highway, Bogart, reckless conduct, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and theft by taking.
•Nicholas DeJesus Mercado, 25, Thirteen Forks Road, Elberton, felony failure to appear.
•Brandon Cole Potter, 38, Beaverdam Road, Colbert, felony failure to appear.
•Michael Everett Sargent, 55, homeless, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of crack cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
•Richard David Stepp, 38, North Cobb Parkway, Acworth, probation violation.
•Glenda Ann Suits, 50, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Lorenza Detron Zackery, 34, Bullock Mill Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•David Adelard Arsenault, 34, Sunrise Place, Durham, S.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to drive within a single lane.
•Savannah Ann Carey, 17, Double H Farm Road, Commerce, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jose Juan Espinoza-Laredo, 42, Hanover Place, Athens, housed for Danielsville Police Department.
•John Neal Fortson Jr., 62, Railroad Avenue, Comer, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to yield when turning left.
•Jesse Daniel Major, 33, Beaver Creek Drive, Commerce, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Tiffany Lynn Patton, 37, Astondale Road, Watkinsville, housed for Royston Police Department.
•George Alvin Sebastian, 45, Hardman Road, Colbert, housed for Royston Police Department.
•Fanesha Lashan Smith, 50, Towne Square Lane, Athens, criminal damage to property.
•Zacheriah Josiah Gentric Wilfawn, 18, Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Ashley Quillian Wilson, 50, Davis Road NW, Dewy Rose, DUI – drugs and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
