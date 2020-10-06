A Friday accident on Hwy. 29 claimed the life of a Royston woman and critically injured two others.
Karen “Kay” Kirk, 64, Royston, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 29 and Moon’s Grove Church Road at 5:18 p.m., Oct. 2. She was a passenger in a 2013 Ford Taurus sedan driven by Robert Louie Bishop, 72, Royston, who suffered serious injuries.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a 2003 red Chevrolet S10 pickup struck the rear of a 1993 red Buick Regal sedan as they both traveled north on Hwy. 29. After the impact, the pickup traveled into the southbound lane and struck the Taurus head on.
Amanda Hamby, 32, Danielsville, a passenger in the Chevrolet pickup, was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Anthony Green, 31, Danielsville, the driver of the Chevrolet pickup, was also transported to Piedmont ARMC with life-threatening injuries.
Katelyn L. Hill, 26, Athens, the driver of the Buick sedan was transported, by ambulance, to Piedmont ARMC with minor injuries.
“Impairment is under investigation,” wrote State Patrol Cpl. Roger Fuller. “Occupant restraints were utilized by the occupant(s) of the Ford Taurus and Buick sedan but not by the occupants of the Chevrolet pickup.”
Hwy. 29 was shut down for several hours after the accident.
