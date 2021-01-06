A second teen reportedly involved in a Dec. 12 spate of car thefts and car break ins was arrested last week.
Emory Dentavious Demonta Simmons, 17, of Athens, was charged with four counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and four counts of felony theft by taking.
In another arrest, David Joseph Hill, 38, of Colbert, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, battery, first-degree criminal damage to property and third degree cruelty to children. Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to a domestic dispute in progress on Crabapple Hollow Road. A third party caller told dispatch that a couple was fighting but they didn’t know if it had turned physical. Hill then called 911 stating he was going to harm himself and almost immediately received notification of a car crash in the vicinity.
Shubert found a Chevy Cobalt that had run off the left side of the road, striking a tree head on down an embankment. The car was unoccupied. Shubert then heard yelling coming from Hill’s residence nearby. Hill was found and detained by other officers at the home.
Hill was eventually taken into custody after a confrontation with his father-in-law while holding a butcher knife.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s this week included:
•Brandon Tyler Bonner, 21, Hull, adult restraint law seatbelt, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper backing, knowingly dirving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled or revoked registration, reckless driving and removing of affixing a license plate to conceal vehicle identification.
•Travis Lee Boothe, 26, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Derrick Sharmon Faust, 27, Athens, probation violation.
•Joshua Aaron Grant, 27, Comer, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
•Gregory Keith Marable, 56, homeless, failure to appear.
•Kyle Thomas Melton, 35, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by deception and theft by taking.
•Anthony Jason Blackburn, 47, Carlton, battery family violence.
•Cynthia Rena Bray, 43, Hull, two counts of probation violation.
•Parissa Burton, 56, Winterville, DUI/alcohol and open container.
•Tyquavis Laquinten Burton, 26, Elberton, hold for Clarke County.
•Amado Chavez Arias, 48, Atlanta, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Akeia Shuantorre Dalton, 28, Athens, disorderly conduct.
•Shekita Linett Davenport, 38, Hull, drugs not in original container, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, speeding, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and two counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Detrah Lanare Morgan, 54, Canon, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. (Royston PD)
•Olivia Ann Ortegon, 27, Alto, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with no license on person and expired driver’s license.
•Dustin Taylor Pickelsimer, 23, Danielsville, hold for Clarke County. (Danielsville PD)
