Seven people were arrested on Fowler Freeman Road north of Danielsville over the course of two days last week after an initial report was received of a sex offender living at the home in violation of his registered address in Hull.
Madison County Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Patton said there were two warrants served at the same location on back-to-back days.
During the first search warrant on Feb. 18, Christopher Ray Wilson, 39, of Hull, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects and Cindy Ann Stamey, 47, of Danielsville, was arrested for possession and use of drug-related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, according to Patton.
The following day, Feb. 19, five more people were arrested for possession of methamphetamine at the home after another search warrant was executed.
Those arrested were John Edward Greene, 53, of Danielsville; Deanna Carol Malpass, 29, of Statham; Brandon Markquel Minus, 34, of Athens, who was also charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence; Teresa Lynn Brooks, 60, of Colbert, who was also charged with a probation violation and Tony Devon Bullins, 60, of Colbert, who was also charged with three counts of a probation violation.
The full reports on all these arrests had not been completed as of press time, according to Patton.
In another arrest, a Colbert man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly beat up a man and damaged his truck while the two were reportedly drinking together at his house.
Henry Russell Mize, Jr., 53, was charged with aggravated assault and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to First Street regarding a caller who said he needed to retrieve his truck from another location.
The complainant had a laceration to his right temple with a large amount of blood on his face. He told Rice the wound was from broken glass and that he did not need EMS.
He went on to say that there had been a confrontation with another man (Mize) at that man’s home on Hwy. 72 as they were drinking there.
He said he attempted to leave and accidentally backed into Mize’s Corvette and that Mize came after him with a baseball bat, smashing a window out of his truck causing him to run the truck into a ditch while trying to get away from Mize.
Officers then went to Mize’s address where they found a white truck crashed front end first into a ditch.
They spoke with Mize, who told them that he and the other man were headed to “the club” when the man backed into his Corvette. Mize had blood all around his mouth and chin, as well as on his hands and pants, according to the report. He told officers it was from shaving and that he “bleeds easily.”
He said when his friend hit his car he chased him out of the driveway.
Mize also stated that the blood on his knuckles “may have been” from hitting the man’s truck and then said “don’t lock me up.”
He refused to allow officers to search his home. After being read his rights, he said he did not want to talk to them but continued discussing the incident though officers reminded him that he did not have to do so.
He went on to tell them that he and his friend had been in the truck together when the Corvette was hit.
Mize asked for his home to be locked before being taken to jail and Rice went inside, with Mize’s permission, to get his keys from the kitchen table. While inside the home, Rice noted that a silver baseball bat with a green handle was lying next to the keys.
Mize’s wife arrived and gave consent for officers to go inside the home with her. While inside, Cpl. Zach Brooks took the baseball bat as evidence.
There were beer bottles both inside and outside the home, according to the report.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Tyler Kenneth Anderson, 22, Hull, probation violation.
•Tekeio Tabias Browner, 26, Athens, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Michael Gene Conner, 62, Rutledge, failure to appear and a probation violation.
•Kenya Laquilla Davis, 38, Colbert, three counts of failure to appear.
•Samantha Nickole Evers, 23, Hull, probation violation.
•Travis Blake Hamilton, 32, Colbert, two counts of probation violation.
•Trey Edward Jajko, 35, Bogart, four counts of probation violation.
•James Carlton Lemmonds, III, 45, Danielsville, two orders for hold for other county.
•Alexander Michael Pierce, 32, Comer, probation violation.
•Christopher Lee Porterfield, 28, Commerce, first degree felony burglary, second degree felony burglary, probation violation and felony theft by taking.
•David Eugene Robinson, 51, Commerce, failure to maintain lane and possession of methamphetamine.
•James Phillip Seagraves, 44, Athens, probation violation.
•Joseph Scott Smith, 55, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Destin Tyler, Suarez, 19, Braselton, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers and failure to appear.
•Jonathan Rashad Binder, 31, Colbert, hold for Clarke County.
•Raymond Ellis Busbee, 49, Commerce, probation violation.
•Kari Delee Eversole, 28, Danielsville, battery family violence.
•David Ray Graham, 33, Woodstock, probation violation.
•Gavin Austin Gresham, 19, Elberton, probation violation.
•Erick Huerta, 39, driving without a valid license.
•Angela Leigh Poole, 49, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession less than an ounce and too fast for conditions.
•Edward Wayne Rabon, 51, Manning, SC, DUI/multiple substances and failure to maintain lane.
•Andrew Paul Rossi, 20, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and taillight required.
•Gustavo Salazar-Gutierrez, 21, Comer, driving without a valid license.
•James Anthony Shelnutt, 44, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to yield when turning left and open container.
•Kevin Enrrrique Silva-Asencio, 26, Commerce, driving without a valid license and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Emily Alexandra Thomas, 26, Comer, failure to appear.
•Charles Elic Watkins, 47, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and remove or affix license plate to conceal vehicle identification.
•Richard Blake West, 27, Comer, adult restraint law seat belt, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Sherman Tyrone Williams, 47, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
