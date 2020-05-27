A special needs adult male was reportedly sexually assaulted on Hardman Morris Road last week. The man’s mother reported the incident, and told the responding deputy that she was told a male in a gray Ford Mustang took her son into the woods and sodomized him.
The man’s grandmother spotted a man coming out of the woods and leaving in the Mustang before her grandson emerged from the woods. Deputy Joseph Rutledge spoke to the young man who was able to corroborate the details of what had happened, saying the man had been watching him “for a while” and approached him and forced him into the woods. The case was turned over to investigations.
Other incidents on file last week included:
•A teenage girl was taken into custody for the Department of Juvenile Justice after she caused several issues at her home on Isabella’s Way last week. Deputy Jacob Loggins went to the second call out on May 23 in response to the teen reportedly “tearing up the house.” While on the way, dispatch told him the girl had obtained a knife and was trying to stab her father.
Her mother said her daughter grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and held it above her head in an intimidating manner, telling her father she would stab him multiple times.
There was glass and from a mirror all over the living and dining room floors, he noted. The father said the argument started when the girl asked for her door back (the door to her room had been removed by her mother during the previous incident) and her father told her she could have it back the next morning. She reportedly told her parents if she couldn’t have a door then neither could they and got a hammer to tear their door down. The father struggled with her and then laid the hammer on the bed. They all then went into the living room where the girl allegedly began tearing things off the wall and obtained the knife and threatened her father with it.
•A stolen Honda UTV was reported on Waggoner’s Grove Church Road last week. It was valued at $10,100.
•A possible rabid raccoon on Escoe Road was destroyed by a deputy last week.
•A man reported that a rifle, case and scope were stolen from his home in a trailer park on Hwy. 106 South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.