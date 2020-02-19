Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore recently issued reports for 2019.
There were 1,747 total arrests, including 266 drug arrests.
There were 22,953 calls and 2,158 written reports, one homicide, two armed robberies, 73 burglaries, 304 theft reports, 29 stolen vehicles, 67 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests, four arson investigations, 1,147 civil papers served and 564 accident reports. The criminal investigative division was assigned to 471 cases, with $310,548 reported in stolen property and $301,453 reported recovered, a 97-percent recovery ratio.
The sheriff reported a total budget for the sheriff’s office, jail, animal control, C.H.A.M.P.S. and 911 of $5.75 million, with $53,134 left at the end of 2019.
The jail’s housing-out costs were $114,784 in 2016, $35,945 in 2017, $7,592 in 2018, and $31,200 in 2019. Moore reported that the jail generated $73,015 in revenue in 2019.
“I am especially proud of the fact that we were able to house in inmates from other counties every month for the first time ever,” he said. “Madison County Jail has done it in the past but not every month. The jail administrator, Capt. Kerry Vaughn, and staff have worked to maintain a manageable daily population. They did so by getting those sentenced inmates to state facilities and not sitting here on dead time costing our taxpayers money to house them. By doing that, we’re able to free up space for other counties to pay us. Those funds were sent to Madison County BOC, which totaled $73,015.”
The jail work detail picked up 30,730 lbs. of trash, 6,709 cans and 2,814 bottles.
There are 92 employees under the sheriff. This includes a major, three captains, seven investigators, seven school resource officers, 21 patrol deputies, two civil officers, two code enforcement/animal control officers, four jail division transport officers, one training administrator, three administrative assistants, 27 jailers, 14 dispatchers and 49 sworn-in peace officers.
