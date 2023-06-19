The Madison County Sheriff’s Office worked a joint operation with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on June 13 to execute a search warrant on a man residing at a home on Jack Sharp Road in Colbert.
Charges included possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon; trafficking of certain controlled substances; and the possession, selling, purchase, or manufacturing of cocaine.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A female on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment after she reportedly talked about harming herself, took some pills and barricaded herself in her bedroom with a firearm.
•A Madison County Road Department mowing crew found a handgun in a ditch on Hendrix Road, Royston.
•Madison County EMS transported a man, who was cold to the touch with shallow breathing, from a home on East 5th Avenue, Colbert, to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of a possible overdose.
•A structure fire was reported in the Country Living Mobile Home Park, Hwy. 72, Colbert.
•A woman on SR 98 West, Danielsville, reported harassing communications by her daughter via cell phone calls and texts through various numbers.
•A woman reported a hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident/duty to stop at the scene of an accident at Jai’s Corner Store, Hwy. 106 South, Hull. She stated someone struck her vehicle, while it was parked at this location, causing damage to the rear bumper.
•Entering an automobile and theft by taking was reported on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a man reported tools had been stolen. One of the tools stolen had a GPS locator attached to it and the tools were tracked to a Reese Lane, Hull, location.
•A woman on SR 172, Comer, reported a hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident/duty to stop at the scene of an accident after someone drove through her fence during the night.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Bud Freeman Road, Royston, where a woman reported returning home to find one of the front windows of her home had been pushed in. No one was located inside the home and no sign of a burglary was discovered.
•Unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance was reported at a Hidden Falls Drive, Hull, residence. The female complainant stated her neighbors had placed a surveillance camera up next to the property line and had it aimed down on her property.
•Removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle, failure to change address on driver’s license and no insurance was reported on Glenn Carrie Road at Rice Drive, Hull, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with a tinted license plate cover.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Harry Pauls Road, Danielsville, where a man reported a domestic dispute with his ex-wife who had broken the window in his camper and turned the power off to the camper.
•A raccoon that was acting strange, appearing to be ill or injured, was observed in front of the Hardees on General Daniel Avenue North, Danielsville. The raccoon was taken into the woods and dispatched by a MCSO deputy.
•A traffic stop on a vehicle on Rice Drive, Hull, resulted in the driver receiving a citation for driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•An injured deer on Roy Woods Riad, Comer, was dispatched by a MCSO deputy.
•A man on Osley Mill Road, Comer, reported another man living on Osley Mill Road had damaged his camper while he was locked up in jail.
•A man whose mobile home burned down last week in the Country Living Mobile Home Park, Hwy. 72 West, Hull, reported someone stole several items from his home after the fire.
•Child molestation; aggravated child molestation was reported on Christmas Circle, Danielsville.
•A social media scam involving electronically furnished obscene material to minors was reported on Garnett Ward Road, Hull.
•A man reported a hit and run at a convenience store’s gas pumps on Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville.
•Theft by taking was reported on Project Street, Colbert, where a woman reported her juvenile son advised her that a vehicle stopped in front of the apartment complex and someone began trying to enter vehicles.
•A four-wheeler was reported stolen from Hull Baptist Church, Charlie Bolton Road, Hull.
•A man had a motor vehicle accident involving a deer on Hudson River Church Road in Danielsville. He was transported by EMS for injuries.
•A deputy responded to a motor vehicle accident on Sims Kidd Road in Comer. A woman was transported by EMS for injuries.
•A deputy responded to a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 106 South and Neese Commerce Road in Hull. A driver was transported by EMS for injuries.
•A deputy responded to a motor vehicle accident on Five Points Road in Danielsville. A driver was transported by EMS for injuries.
