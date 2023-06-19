The Madison County Sheriff’s Office worked a joint operation with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on June 13 to execute a search warrant on a man residing at a home on Jack Sharp Road in Colbert.

Charges included possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon; trafficking of certain controlled substances; and the possession, selling, purchase, or manufacturing of cocaine.

