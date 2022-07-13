The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported several potential child molestation cases last week.
In one incident, deputy Joshua Epps responded to the area of Hwy. 174 and New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, where three juveniles, one male and two females, were reported walking down the side of the road at 4 a.m.
Deputy Epps said the three juveniles told him they were walking to their home. One juvenile stated she was on the phone with her mother who was coming to get them.
Deputy Epps advised when he had the three juveniles get into the back of his patrol vehicle to wait on the mother he smelled alcohol. Epps said as he was writing down their names and birthdates, when one juvenile said another had been sexually assaulted by a man in a house off James Springs Road where they had left. Epps said the juveniles continued to talk freely stating they had to wait for the man to go to sleep so they could sneak out and leave.
Deputy Epps stated he advised when the mother arrived he advised her of what he had been told and she then talked with the girls. Epps said the mother then stated she wanted to press charges because all three juveniles had been given alcohol and her daughter had been sexually assaulted.
Due to the escalating situation the incident was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) so they could begin their investigation.
In another incident, a Henry County woman called reported cruelty to children and aggravated child molestation July 10. She stated her two nieces had been living with her since June 1, 2022 and prior to that they had been with the complainant’s mother at a Madison County residence. She said when her mother contacted her about getting the two girls back and she told them they both started crying. The complainant stated she separated the two girls and talked to them individually and both stated her mother’s husband had been molesting them for four years. Deputy Dorsey advised the case would be turned over to the CID to conduct an investigation due to the juveniles returning to the Madison County home.
In a separate incident, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Austin Shubert reported July 6 that he responded to a home to report of child molestation at Hwy. 106 South, Hull locale. The incident was turned over to an investigator.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•On Tuesday, July 5, MCSO deputy Mason Bennett reported responding to a home in Carlton where a man advised his daughter was being beaten up by her boyfriend. The complainant stated when he saw his daughter she had bruising around the eye and hand marks on her left leg. Both the complainant’s daughter and her boyfriend denied anything was ever physical between them.
•MCSO Lt. Justin Hanley reported a man on Vineyards Creek Church Road Carlton stated the rear passenger tire on the vehicle he was driving came apart and pieces of the tire struck the passenger side of the vehicle causing damage.
•A man at an Edgewood Drive, Danielsville, residence, told deputy Cody Swagger three 36-packs of Budweiser beer were missing from the residence on July 5.
On Tuesday, July 5, around 6:45 p.m., deputy Devin Dorsey reported he made contact with the driver of a truck that had broken down on Hwy. 98 at Hwy. 29 in Danielsville. The next list wrecker service was called and the truck was towed out of the roadway into a parking lot.
•On July 5 simple battery was reported at a Shiloh Fort Lamar Road, Danielsville, residence, where a dispute between a man and his brother-in-law was reported to deputy Swagger.
•A woman speaking with deputy Glenn Cowan on July 5 advised her boyfriend had violated Family Violence Order bond conditions by being violent toward her at a Pine Street, Danielsville residence. No evidence was presented to substantiate the elements of any particular criminal offense being committed, Cowan reported.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice and deputy Swagger, along with Madison County EMS, responded to a Booger Hill Road, Danielsville, residence on Wednesday, July 6, to a male who was unresponsive due to a possible overdose. Two doses of NARCAN were administered to the male and he woke up and was able to adequately answer EMS questions.
•On July 6, deputy Timothy Zellner reported he responded to the Minish Cemetery on Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce, where an abandoned box truck was located in the woods behind the cemetery. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Hall County.
•A woman reported July 6 that her husband, whom she is in the process of divorcing, had obtained a temporary replacement Lowe’s credit card using her information at the store on Epps Bridge Parkway, Athens, and then proceeded to purchase a pre-paid credit card in the amount of $615.78. After the initial purchase, he attempted the exact same purchase but it was denied by a clerk.
•A woman on Roy Woods Road, Danielsville, reported Wednesday, July 6, as she was leaving an address on Chambers Road she was flagged down by a male asking her to give him a ride. She stated she told the male she could not give him a ride and he attempted to climb through the front passenger window of her vehicle but was unsuccessful.
•On July 6, deputy Craig Vaughn reported he responded to a home on Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, where a woman reported her son had taken her phone cord and left the residence.
•A woman on Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville, reported July 6 a man whom she has a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) out against had been harassing her on Facebook. She told deputy Joshua Epps the man had been posting videos of her he recorded at her home.
•Criminal damage to property, duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain lane was reported July 7 on Moriah Church Road, Colbert, where an accident was reported and the vehicle had left the scene.
•Deputy Phillip Hunt reported on July 7 he responded to a Sexton Jennings Road, Danielsville, residence, where a woman reported her boyfriend had beaten her 11-month-old Australian Shepherd and her other dog ran away from him. The complainant advised the incident was witnessed by her mother.
•On July theft by taking was reported at the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, where a cell phone was reported stolen.
•A woman on Moore’s Lane, Colbert, reported a theft by taking on July 7. She advised deputy Hunt that a package delivered to her had been left on the porch at her neighbor’s house. The neighbor stated the package was not left at his house, but was taken back by the delivery driver.
•On Thursday, July 7, around 7 p.m. Cpl. Shubert reported he struck a deer with his patrol car on Hannah Creek Church Road, Danielsville, causing minimal damage.
•A man on Old Kincaid Road, Colbert, told deputy Daniel Bond on July 7, his brother who was intoxicated had grabbed him during a verbal dispute and both of them were involved in a confrontation.
•The manager at Ingles, Hwy. 29, Hull, reported a theft by shoplifting on July 7.
•A woman on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, reported an incident of criminal trespass and theft by taking on July 8 to Sgt. Mark Goodson. The complainant stated the trespassers were already gone. She told Goodson that a man and woman stole two rings from her house in May 2022 and pawned them in Athens where they were melted down.
•On Friday, July 8, deputy Glenn Cowan reported he responded to a theft by shoplifting incident at Ingles, Hwy. 29, Hull, where a woman had been witnessed stealing several large bottles of laundry detergent, loading them in a shopping cart and fleeing the store without paying.
•A woman at a Hwy. 172, Colbert, residence, told deputy Swagger that her friend, who was drunk, had a physical altercation with her husband.
•On Saturday, July 9, a woman on Garnett Ward Road, Danielsville, advised there was an aggressive dog at her residence and would not let her go inside. Sgt. Goodson responded to the residence and he advised the dog started barking at him and came toward him in an aggressive manner. Goodson stated he tased the dog and it fell to the ground and began to seize or convulse. After the dog regained its composure it ran off into the woods in the neighboring yard. The complainant stated her former neighbor abandoned the dog a couple of months ago and it had already bit the complainant once and attacked an officer as well.
•Cpl. Rice reported Saturday, July 9, he stopped a driver on Hwy. 72 West at Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, due to a defective brake light and no insurance.
•On July 9 Cpl. Rice stated he responded to a report of criminal trespass on Friendship Church Road at Cecil Stewart Road, Danielsville, where a suspicious person was on someone’s property. Rice stated a male was walking away towards Macedonia Church Road and a female was holding parts to a radio face plate that she stated the male had thrown out the window of the vehicle that was on the side of the road.
•A woman at a Foote McClellan Road, Colbert, residence, reported a burglary, criminal trespass and theft by taking on July 9. The woman said $1,800 in cash was missing from a secured safe inside the residence that belonged to her father and items were also missing from a shed on the property. The complainant advised her sister’s mother-in-law told them her sister admitted to taking items from the property.
•On Sunday, July 10, around 4:45 p.m. deputy Mason Bennett reported he and deputy Bray responded to Glenn Carrie Road at Kevin Way where a female was in the road trying to commit suicide by being hit by a car. The female was transported at her request to the hospital for treatment.
•Deputy Floyd reported July 10 he responded to Ingles to meet with the customer service manager who reported an employee was a possible victim of sexual assault at an Ed Coile Road, Hull, residence.
