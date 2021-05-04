The Madison County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Madison County Senior Center April 29 to host a “Firearms for Senior Citizens” course.
Approximately 15 seniors and four senior center employees attended the four-hour training held at the Sheriff’s Office Training Center and Range in Danielsville.
“We enjoy the opportunity to help these citizens learn not only how to defend themselves if needed, but also about gun safety for themselves,” said Sheriff Michael Moore, who assisted with the class.
Six instructors discussed various firearms topics including Use of Force, which provided seniors with information on Georgia Law regarding the use of a firearm for self-defense. Other topics included weapon permits and the requirements to obtain one, firearms safety, various types of firearms as well as the basic fundamentals of shooting.
Following the classroom portion, each attendee was paired with a firearms instructor where they participated in range time and were allowed to shoot 10 rounds into a stationary target with the instructor by their side. Firearms and ammunition were provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Lunch was provided by The Pig in Danielsville.
“I think everyone, seniors and the instructors alike, had a good time getting on the range today,” said Moore, who extended a challenge to all the participants. “We put a sticker in the center of each target. Anyone who hits that sticker will win lunch on the sheriff.”
Several participants accepted the challenge and won.
Senior Center director Kelsey Tyner said the seniors enjoyed the opportunity to shoot a firearm in a safe setting.
“Sheriff Moore, Lt. Jason Luke and all the other deputies who helped were phenomenal with each of us and we learned a lot about gun safety and laws here in Georgia,” said Tyner. “We are lucky here in Madison County to have some of the best public safety workers around.”
