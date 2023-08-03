The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority (GECA), recently announced the creation of a local Logan’s Law database, which launched Aug. 1.

“This feature will help 911 operators to alert first responders that there are individuals in the home who may have special needs,” Sheriff Michael Moore said.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.