The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority (GECA), recently announced the creation of a local Logan’s Law database, which launched Aug. 1.
“This feature will help 911 operators to alert first responders that there are individuals in the home who may have special needs,” Sheriff Michael Moore said.
This database will help law enforcement, medical, rescue, fire and other public safety personnel respond more compassionately once they are dispatched and know ahead of time about any triggers that may be overwhelming to an individual that is present at the emergency location.
“In an emergency, safety is always a primary concern,” said Moore. “We are encouraging all Madison County residents to register your family member who may have a special need into our database by filling out the Special Concerns Information Sheet and returning it to the Sheriff’s Office or 911 center.”
To obtain a copy of the Special Concerns Information Sheet, or for more information, you can call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 706-795-6202 or the 911 center at 706-795-6401, 6402 or 6403. The sheets are available for pickup at the Sheriff’s Office and 911 Center. Sheets may also be filled out online by going to http://www.madisoncountysheriffga.org/, clicking on the Logan’s Law link in the top right corner and following the instructions on the webpage.
