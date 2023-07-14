A shooting at a Garnett Ward Rd. residence in Hull on Friday morning has left one dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence around 8 a.m. after the suspect, William Blaine Epps, reportedly shot a woman believed to be his girlfriend as well as an elderly man. The woman was reported deceased at the scene.
Epps was last seen leaving the residence in an unknown direction of travel driving a black 2009 Volvo V70 station wagon with Georgia tag AIZ7180. According to the sheriff’s office, he is believed to still be armed and is still suicidal. If located or seen, the sheriff’s office advises to not approach and call 911 immediately.
The investigation is currently ongoing, with more information to be released at a later time.
