Six people, including two juveniles, were arrested last week after they reportedly damaged a vehicle in a yard on Mt. Zion Road.
Collen Denise Howe, 19, of Winder, was charged with criminal damage to property second degree, Christopher Jahmal Little, 21, of Monroe, was charged with one count of party to a crime, Dylan Shawn Mann, 17, of Covington, was charged with second degree criminal damage to property and Selena Elaine West, 17, of Covington, was charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Deputy William Townsend was dispatched to the residence regarding multiple people causing damage to a vehicle in a yard there.
Townsend saw a vehicle pulled off on the side of the road facing him with its running lights on which began to come towards his patrol car.
While the vehicle was driving past him, Townsend received information simultaneously from dispatch saying the the suspects were leaving the home. Townsend radioed Sgt. Daniel Smith, who was behind him, to stop the car so that he could continue to the residence.
Two women were standing outside near a graffiti-sprayed vehicle. One of the women said they heard a loud bang outside the front door of the home and when she looked, she saw several people outside with a white male jumping up and down on the hood of a car and multiple females spray painting the vehicle. One of the women, later identified as Howe, tried to entice her to come off the porch and fight her, along with a second woman, later identified as West. Mann was later identified as the person jumping up and down on the hood. The woman said she didn’t personally know them but believed that her sister’s ex-boyfriend, Little, had sent them over there because her sister wouldn't let him see their kids. Sgt. Smith advised Townsend of the people he had in the car, which matched those they were looking for.
All of the occupants, when questioned, acted as if they had “no idea” what officers were talking about. Mann then asked if he could speak with Townsend in private and he agreed.
Mann then told him he had “nothing to do with the car being messed with and that he just stood back in the shadows while the others spray painted the car.” He said that Ms. Howe was the one jumping on the car.
There were also two juveniles in the car, one who had red paint on her hand, which she claimed was blood, though no wound was found.
After all of the occupants exited the vehicle, four cans of spray paint were located, including, red, blue, black and light green, which was consistent with the colors that had been sprayed onto the vehicle. At this time, all six occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest and transported to the sheriff's office. Juvenile complaints were completed for the underage occupants and they were released to their parents. The others were booked into jail.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Michael Todd Page, 49, Lexington, felony first degree burglary, felony second degree burglary, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while license suspended or revoked, entering auto or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (four counts), failure to obey stop sign, improper passing and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
•Brian Knox Duffel, 28, Danielsville, removal or falsification of motor vehicle or engine identification number and two counts of criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark (other than motor vehicle).
•Leanna Nicole Franklin, 28, Demorest, probation violation.
•Ashley Nicole Guest, 32, Hull driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and two probation violations.
•Nathan Lamar Lord, 37, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, tail lights required and too fast for conditions.
•Bradley Nevin Raines, 27, Colbert, probation violation and willful obstruction.
•Dexter Maynord Rucker, 51, Elberton, probation violation.
•Christopher Wayne Shaw, 39, Carnesville, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person (felony) and a parole violation.
•Jamal Rashad Stone, 31, Athens, probation violation.
•Waylon Bryce Whitley, 29, Danielsville, simple battery family violence.
•Steven O’Neal Williams, 45, Commerce, unlawful conduct during 911 call/contact 911 for the purpose of annoying/harassing/molesting.
•Terry Randall Adams, 50, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance and littering highway.
•Corey Michael Anderson, 29, Comer, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Rodriguez Antonio Bush, 30, Comer, driving while license suspended or revoked and tail light illumination required.
•Peyton Van Carlisle, 24, Winterville, false report of theft or conversion of motor vehicle, false documents or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents and two counts of insurance fraud.
•Tony Hardman, 54, Elberton, probation violation.
•Melissa Robin-Rene Hebert, 30, Comer, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Lacrishia Dianne Jackson, 42, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Juan Franscisco Macias-Martinez, 36, Athens, probation violation.
•October Tiffany McElreath, 33, Danielsville, hold for Hall County.
•Christopher Eugene Nixon, 22, Hull, hold for another county.
•Darrell Glenn Robinson, 39, Comer, felony first degree burglary, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Amanda Jean Whitsel, 59, Athens, criminal-trespass family violence.
•Thomas Franklin Wood, 33, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Ronnie Lee Haley, Jr., 45, Danielsville, criminal-trespass family violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.