Six people were recently charged with probation violation in Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged the following with probation violation:
•Tammy Lynette Griffiths, 54, James Spring Road, Danielsville.
•James Kirby Haley Jr., 36, Houghs Road, Bowman, three counts.
•Harold Carpenter Hubbard III, 64, Old Plank Road, Jacksonville, Florida.
•Leroy Lord Jr., 55, Massey Lane, Athens.
•Echar Raymond Powers, 36, Leg Home Street, Savannah.
•Trent Antonio Wymbs, 53, Creek Wood Drive, Hull.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Jason Lee Hattaway, 46, Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, parole violation.
•Jeremiah Zacchaeus Mack, 20, Diamond Hill, Colbert, child molestation.
•William Edward McCartey, 28, McCarty Dodd Road, Colbert, hold for Oglethorpe County.
•Adam Lee Prather, 49, Neese-Commerce Road, Hull, failure to appear.
•Kimya Santel Danyelle Simmons, 39, Magnolia Drive, Macon, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, possession of marijuana, no proof of valid insurance (motor vehicle), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, standards for brake lights and signal devices and tag light illumination required.
•Racio Shamari Thompkins, 34, Reid Road, Milledgeville, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Ronald Paul Vinson, 43, Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, was charged with simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) after he reportedly hit another man after the two were in a dispute over stolen medication.
•Steve Anthony Austin, 40, Fox Hall Trail, Athens, driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to provide assistance; report accident, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, improper/erratic lane change and reckless driving.
•Angela Nicole Bridges, 35, Lumbardy Circle, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless conduct, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Michelle April Cunningham, 36, Sorrow Patterson Road, Colbert, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and no valid insurance when a traffic stop was conducted on her vehicle on Hwy. 98 at Church Street, Danielsville.
•Shakira Denise Heard, 17, Greenfield Drive, Statham, DUI – drugs, possession of marijuana and speeding 45 mph (26-35 miles over).
•Alonso Rivera-Estrada, 32, Railroad Street, Royston, driving without a valid driver’s license and open container in a vehicle.
•Takyous Amarion Robinson, 17, Cypress Woods Court, Hull, driving without a valid driver’s license, speeding (1-15 miles over) and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Rachel Victoria Sorrow, 28, Joe Cooper Road, Danielsville, Hart County hold.
•Henry Allison Toliver, 59, Piedmont Road, Hull, failure to appear.
•Latina Lynn Wood, 37, Allen Road, Commerce, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.
