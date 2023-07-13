A South Carolina man faces charges in Madison County after he reportedly traveled to the county to reportedly whip another man’s a$$ due to an incident that happened the previous day.

Levi Geoffrey Josman, 26, Rivana Drive, Anderson, S.C., faces charges of disorderly conduct and stalking after he, along with another man and a woman, followed the woman’s husband to several locations in Madison County in an attempt to “whip his a$$” due to an incident involving a child.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.