A South Carolina man faces charges in Madison County after he reportedly traveled to the county to reportedly whip another man’s a$$ due to an incident that happened the previous day.
Levi Geoffrey Josman, 26, Rivana Drive, Anderson, S.C., faces charges of disorderly conduct and stalking after he, along with another man and a woman, followed the woman’s husband to several locations in Madison County in an attempt to “whip his a$$” due to an incident involving a child.
The man being stalked had reportedly gotten mad and threw a pair of shorts with a belt in them and struck the woman’s daughter in the head, causing a cut to the head.
The woman reportedly called her brothers, Josman and a second man, to report the incident and the two traveled to Madison County.
The man being stalked, the husband of the female, stated the incident was an accident. The child was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where she received two staples to the cut on her head. After hearing from the mother of the child and her husband, the MCSO officer determined the child’s injury was an accident and the battery report filed the previous day was unfounded.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•An unattended death was reported at a home on Transco Road, Danielsville, where a male had reportedly passed away during the night.
•MCSO personnel were requested to help with entry into a home on James Holcomb Road, Hull, where a man had fallen and needed help getting up. Madison County EMS responded but the patient declined transportation to a hospital.
•A man was transported by Madison County EMS to the hospital for treatment after being found unresponsive in a home on Lem Edwards Road, Colbert.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Hwy. 172, Comer.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported at a home on Paradise Valley Road, Danielsville, where a possible domestic dispute was reported between two men.
•A man on Hwy. 172, Comer, reported terroristic threats and acts and threats were made against him by a man hired to do some work at his home.
•A man on East Piedmont Park, Hull, falsely reported a single bullet came through a window at his home and struck the mirror in his bathroom. However, it was determined the bullet was fired from inside the bathroom. The man finally agreed he accidentally shot the gun inside the bathroom causing the bullet to go through the wall and out the bedroom window.
•MCSO personnel conducted a driver safety check on GA 8 at Rock Quarry Road, Danielsville; 32 vehicles were checked and one arrest was made.
•An abandoned vehicle was towed from Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•Criminal damage to property was reported on Diamond Hill Colbert Road, Colbert, where someone drove through a gate and knocked down two wooden posts and damaged the gate.
•A suicide attempt was reported at a home on Swamp Guinea Road, Colbert.
•A woman reported someone fraudulently withdrew $74 from her Truist Bank account.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on SR 106 South, Hull.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported on Briarwood Lane, Hull, where a possible domestic dispute was reported by a third party.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported by a woman on Colbert Grove Church Road, Danielsville, after her husband got mad and threw some shorts with a belt in them and struck their daughter in the head.
•Entering an automobile and theft by taking was reported by a man on Sanders Road, Hull. The man stated that his Mossberg 22LR pistol was taken from his truck overnight.
•Simple battery – FVA and simple assault was reported during a physical domestic dispute at the Quick Pick, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, involving several individuals.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Jones Road, Comer, where a female was on property after being told not to return to the address by the homeowner.
•A man on Gillespie Drive, Danielsville, reported a possible bullet hole in the back side of his house. It was determined the shot came from the direction of Grady Drive.
•A fully involved structure fire was reported on Howard Road, Hull. It was determined the cause of the fire was accidental.
•Simple battery was reported at a home on New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, where a physical altercation was reported between a male and female.
•A couple out for a morning walk reported finding a wallet on Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville.
•A woman on Winns Lake Road, Comer, reported her 11-year-old son was being disorderly.
•Criminal trespass was reported by a female on Cottage Way, Carlton.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Hwy. 98 West at Old Ginn Road, Danielsville.
•A woman who ran out of gas on Freedom Church Road at Norman Dove Road, Royston, was found asleep in the driver’s seat of her vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway, not running and no lights on.
•Theft by deception and possible identity theft was reported on Woodale Street, Hull.
•A driver safety checkpoint was conducted on Hwy. 29 South at Spratlin Mill Road, Danielsville. A total of 37 vehicles were checked and one arrest was made.
•A couple requested assistance in the retrieval of property, a building, from a Strickland Circle, Colbert, residence.
•A suicide attempt was reported at a Griffeth Road, Danielsville, home, where a female was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
•A woman on Cheek Pulliam Road, Royston, reported battery/simple battery – FVA and terroristic threats and acts where a possible domestic dispute between a male and a juvenile. The male involved in the incident reportedly threatened to kill the uncle of the juvenile.
•Entering an automobile, theft by taking and removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of vehicle was reported on Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, where a man reported finding a car parked in his driveway with no one inside and no license plate on the vehicle. He stated the car was parked behind his vehicle and the license plate on his vehicle had been rolled up and another license plate had been shoved underneath. He also stated that the spare key fob to his vehicle had been taken from inside his vehicle.
•The possible theft of medication was reported at a home on Chandler Farm Road, Hull.
•A suicide attempt was reported on Virginia Lane, Hull, where a female was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
