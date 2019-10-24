A South Carolina man was sentenced to jail time in Madison County Superior Court last week on charges involving financial identity theft and fraud.
Kevin Eugene Vaughn, of Belton, S.C., was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 20 years, with the first three years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and he was also ordered to pay $3,000 in fines on charges of two counts of identity fraud, financial transaction card theft, possession of a financial transaction card forgery device and giving false information to an officer. Charges of another count of identity fraud and a charge of theft by bringing stolen property into the state were dismissed.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Christopher Charles Presley, of Hull, had his charge of criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark dismissed by Judge Malcom because evidence subject to suppression by the court pursuant to a motion to suppress make it impossible to proceed with the prosecution of this matter, according to court records.
•Kevin Woodson, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $350 in fines on charges of battery-family violence and third degree cruelty to children. A second charge of third degree cruelty to children was dismissed.
•Taylor Ray Bearden, of Covington, was sentenced by Judge Lauren Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of battery-family violence. Charges of aggravated assault and theft by taking were dismissed.
•Montarious Perez Wingate, of Elberton, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve six months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of loitering. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
•Nekisha Latrika Ford, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 24 months and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of driving under the influence (DUI)/less safe (reduced from DUI/alcohol) and driving on the wrong side of the road. Charges of two counts of child endangerment, two counts of reckless conduct and one count of reckless driving were dismissed.
•Michael Scot Chambers, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 24 months of probation and pay $350 in fines on charges of suspended license and misdemeanor obstruction. Charges of concealing of vehicle, no proof of insurance, unregistered vehicle and defective windshield were dismissed.
•Ian Hunter Barrett, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 24 months and pay $300 in fines on charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce (reduced from possession of marijuana with intent to distribute) and possession of drug-related objects.
•Kelly Sue Cooper, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay $325 in fines on charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, weaving over roadway and possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Leonard Jerry Lively, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of battery-family violence.
•Jeffery Alan Embrick, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Anthony Ray Hardman, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years of probation and pay $700 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine, DUI/less safe and failure to stop at a stop sign. In another case, Judge Watson also sentenced Hardman to serve three years of probation and pay $300 in fines on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and drugs not in original container.
•Jessica Katherine White, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (reduced from possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute). A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Surita Lavon Smith, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of confinement after she pled guilty to a charge of obstruction of an officer. She was originally charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
•Austin Kyle Bogue, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 180 days of confinement on two counts of loitering or prowling.
•Doris Moore-Buck, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three days of confinement, suspended upon payment of a $150 fine, on a charge of failure to yield at a stop sign.
•Sean Patrick Henderson, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 180 days of confinement on two counts of theft by taking.
•Nicholas Lee Argo, of Commerce, had his charge of felony cruelty to children and battery dismissed because the case has been re-indicted.
•Tyler Thomas Finch, of Maysville, had his charge of battery-family violence moved to the dead docket for 12 months by Judge Phelps, with requirements that he avoid any new criminal charges and avoid any violent contact with the victim.
•Hailey Nicole Henderson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Nakita Chenoa Maxwell, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from simple battery).
•Coty Edwin Beck, of Carnesville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of obstruction. A charge of loitering was dismissed.
•Ray Kevin Brown, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from battery-family violence).
•Samuel Scott Maddox, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve six months of probation and pay a $400 fine on a charge of misdemeanor obstruction (reduced from felony obstruction).
•Courtney Brooke Dorsey, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of theft by taking.
•Jaclyn Olivia Young, of Cumming, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $300 fine on a charge of DUI/less safe. A second charge of DUI was dismissed.
•Kevin Demetrius Morton, of Greenwood, S.C., was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of theft by taking (reduced from theft by deception). Charges of identity fraud and forgery were dismissed.
•Michael Wayne Rich, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of violating a temporary protection order (reduced from aggravated stalking).
•Chadwich Marcus Lewis-Williams, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from simple battery).
•Kayla Beth Jones, of Elberton, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from battery).
