Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order to allow teens and other drivers to get a license without a driving test.
According to the state Department of Driver Services, if you’re 16 to 18 years old and you’ve had a learner’s permit for one year and one day with no violations, you can get your regular license without taking the test. If you’re over 18 and have a learner’s permit, you can also skip the driving test.
Any driver over 17 with no current license or permit must still schedule an appointment to take a knowledge exam. And applicants for motorcycle and commercial driver’s licensees must still take a road test.
Here are the guidelines from the state:
•If you are 16-18 and have a Learners Permit (Class CP) and you've held your CP for 1 year and 1 day with no violations, the system will display your license as a Class D. Select a Renewal in the top right-hand corner to process your new Class D License. If you have violations you will not be able to upgrade.
•If you are over 18 and have a Learner's Permit (Class CP), the system will also display a Class D License, if eligible. Select Renewal in the top right-hand corner to process your new Class C License.
•You must affirm the information, then pay for the upgrade. Once payment is completed, you will get a confirmation email.
•Any driver over 17, with no current license or permit, must schedule an appointment to take the appropriate knowledge exams.
•Motorcycle and CDL Drivers must schedule an appointment for a road test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.