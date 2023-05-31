A Statham man was arrested last week after he fled a home on Duncan Swindle Road in Commerce where he allegedly cut his girlfriend with a knife during a domestic dispute.
Kareem Jonathan Moon, 41, Dotson Road, Statham, was arrested for aggravated assault and four counts of terroristic threats and acts after a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Hwy. 441 at South Elm Street, Commerce.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•Two incidents between residents at Comer Health and Rehabilitation were reported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, May 25, a dispute between residents was reported. On Sunday, May 28, simple battery was reported by a male resident who reported a female resident kept coming into his room pouring water on his belongings and would not leave after being asked to do so numerous times.
•Cruelty to children, interfering with calls for emergency assistance, battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and interference with custody were reported at a home on Timberlane Drive in Danielsville where a couple reported a physical dispute with the mother of two females they have guardianship over and the mother’s male friend.
•Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 29 at Garnett Ward at 10:58 a.m., May 27.
•Battery was reported at a Sammy Haggard Road residence in Danielsville where a woman reported her boyfriend had been attacked by her brother.
•A man on Kellogg Drive in Colbert reported his juvenile granddaughters went inside his renter’s empty residence to see a puppy and saw drug tools and a baggy with a white substance in it and brought the items to the complainant.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a Brickyard Road home in Comer where a woman reported her soon-to-be ex-husband put water in the fuel tank of her vehicle.
•Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted in locating a vehicle reported stolen by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at a location on Snow Farm Road in Hull.
•A woman on Main Street in Ila reported she had seen posts on Facebook aimed towards her and she felt threatened.
•A man on Brickyard Road in Comer reported his AR-15 firearm was missing from his room.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Ben Crawford Road in Hull where a man reported someone had entered a residence he owns and there was evidence someone had been inside the home.
•Criminal trespass and battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) were reported at a home on Colbert Grove Church Road in Danielsville where a domestic dispute was reported.
•Simple battery was reported at a home on Martin Griffith Road in Danielsville where a physical altercation between a man and woman occurred.
•Cruelty to a child was reported at home on New Haven Church Road in Danielsville where a welfare check was conducted.
•Theft by taking was reported on Griffeth Road in Colbert where a man reported his ATV was taken from his yard. The ATV was later located and returned to the owner.
•Burglary and theft by taking were reported on Northwood Circle in Colbert where two ATVs/side-by-sides were reported stolen. Both ATVs were located and returned to the owners.
•Theft by taking was reported on Hwy. 29 South in Danielsville where a man reported a utility trailer had been stolen.
•A woman at a Northwood Circle home in Colbert reported her son ran away from home.
•MCSO personnel conducted a driver safety checkpoint on Hwy. 29 at Hwy. 281. A total of 19 vehicles were checked and no arrests were made.
•Criminal trespass and unruly juvenile were reported at a home on Laurel Avenue in Comer where a woman reported her 14-year-old son was damaging the residence.
•A woman on Laurel Avenue in Danielsville reported an incident of theft by deception when she received a call from someone claiming to be a representative of Georgia Power requesting she send over $178 to pay her power bill that was overdue. She advised a receipt of the card was sent to the man but he called later and stated the card didn’t work and he asked for more money. The complainant advised no more money was given to the man and the incident was then reported.
•A man on Riverside Court in Danielsville reported he had been having trouble with someone cutting down his mailbox and it had happened again and his neighbor had witnessed the latest incident. The neighbor was able to provide a description of the offender and the car that was involved.
•A female was unresponsive, due to a possible overdose, at a home on East Fifth Avenue in Colbert. Madison County EMS responded to the scene.
•A woman on Alberta Drive in Danielsville reported someone was shooting a gun near her home.
•A vehicle with a flat tire was located partly in the road on Neese-Commerce Road at Settlement Road, Commerce.
•Burglary and entering an automobile were reported on White Oak Trail in Carlton where a woman reported her son had entered her vehicle and taken several items and then went through the tent she lives in and took several items.
•An Athens woman reported she allowed her boyfriend to take her vehicle from her home in Athens and he called and told her he was not returning the vehicle. Her boyfriend resides on Willis Glen Road, Hull, and she was advised after reporting the vehicle stolen in Athens-Clarke County to file a stolen vehicle report in Madison County since that is where her boyfriend lives.
•An arrest warrant was obtained on a male for giving a false name to law enforcement officers who responded to a Seagraves Mill Road residence in Hull to serve an outstanding arrest warrant on another man at this location.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Camp Halinan Road in Athens where a man reported someone had intentionally cut out sections of his pasture fencing.
•An accident with a deer was reported on Colbert-Danielsville Road in Colbert.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Peachtree Street in Colbert where a man reported the driver’s window had been broken out of his vehicle. His neighbor had advised him a juvenile had accidentally broken the vehicle window.
