A Statham man was arrested last week after he fled a home on Duncan Swindle Road in Commerce where he allegedly cut his girlfriend with a knife during a domestic dispute.

Kareem Jonathan Moon, 41, Dotson Road, Statham, was arrested for aggravated assault and four counts of terroristic threats and acts after a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Hwy. 441 at South Elm Street, Commerce.

