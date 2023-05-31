A Statham woman faces multiple drug charges in Madison County.
Deanna Carol Malpass, 32, Jefferson Road, was charged with failure to appear, possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Enrique De Nova, 25, no address listed, for driving without a valid driver’s license, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, open container in vehicle, reckless driving, speeding 95/55 (46-999 miles over) and two counts of turning position; signals required.
•Jaquez Antavious Brown, 23, homeless, Athens, probation violation.
•Ronald Hoyt Bryant, 49, Laura Drive, Athens, possession of methamphetamine.
•Billy Scott Carter, 32, Goldenrod Court, Athens, probation violation.
•Susan Kay Collins, 40, Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Michael Gene Conner, 65, Old Mill Road, Rutledge, hold for Hall County.
•Larry Gaddis, 59, Amberly Drive, Hull, failure to appear.
•Heath Bradley Gilley, 29, O’Kelley Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Macey Shane Harrelson, 31, Chalfont Lane, Athens, probation violation.
•Melinda Verde Haynes, 52, Page Road, Comer, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Clyde Ray Huskins Jr., 55, Riley Circle, Dawsonville, criminal trespass – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Jonathan Shawn McGill, 40, Seagraves Mill Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Angela Marie Nunamaker, 41, North Main Street, Danielsville, two counts of financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.
•William Otis Poole, 37, Eugene Hardman Road, Danielsville, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older), Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to drive within single lane and hit and run; duty of a driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Sara Ellen Rogers, 43, Cherokee Road, Winterville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution or sale of counterfeit substances.
•Jerry Preston Shead, 29, Adams Clark Road, Danielsville, was charged with battery – FVA where a domestic dispute between brothers was reported at a home on A.C. Carey Road, Danielsville. The father of the two reported Jerry went after his brother with the handle off a floor jack.
•Corey Kinta Stevenson, 44, Johnson Bridges Road, Danielsville, burglary.
•Meshel Thomas, 53, Sanders Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Aileen Villalta, 27, Lily Drive, Winder, was charged with public drunkenness and theft by shoplifting after a clerk witnessed her take items from the Golden Pantry, Hwy. 29 South in Hull without paying for them.
•Jessica Ann Alexander, 40, Starr’s Bridge Road, Canon, probation violation.
•Gage Patrick Allen, 22, Butterfly Lane, Statham, hold for Oconee County.
•Stanley J. Burton, 20, Old Creek Road, Athens, reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway.
•Joseph Alexander Chapman, 22, Piedmont Park, Hull, probation violation.
•Ricky Mitchell Cowart, 43, North Wood Circle, Colbert, investigative hold.
•Crystal Garrett, 41, Treadwell Bridge Road, Bogart, hold for Oconee County.
•Juan Gonzalez Jr., 24, Acadia Drive, Athens, simple battery.
•Joshua Deshun Lee Horn, 24, Woodale Street, Hull, battery – FVA and criminal trespass – FVA.
•Paul William Klotz, 33, North Street, Crawford, DUI – alcohol, two counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and two counts of reckless conduct.
•Son Ngoc Le, 36, John Pruitt Road, Danielsville, was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to yield when turning left and turning position; signals required following a traffic stop on Hwy. 98 West at Furnace Creek Road, Danielsville.
•Bradley Nevin Raines, 30, Forest Acres Circle, Athens, was charged with violation of Family Violence Order (FVO) when he went to a home on Farm Road, Colbert, to retrieve some of his belongings.
•Hayden Drake Rogers, 30, South Fifth Street, Colbert, DUI – alcohol and speeding (1-15 miles over).
•Jose Alfredo Salas-Lopez, 27, Hill Street, Hartwell, hold for Royston.
•Candace Marie Ward, 33, Nowhere Road, Hull, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to provide assistance; report accident.
