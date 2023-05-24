A Hull man faces drug charges in Madison County.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Epps responded to the Dollar General in Hull to meet with an Athens-Clarke County Police Detective who was following the GPS on some stolen Airpods and purse that went missing over the weekend in downtown Athens.
It was determined the items were showing up at a home on Ferndale Court, Hull, where Dontavious Laquavius Johnson, 31, was living and Johnson had a felony warrant out of Clarke County.
Johnson admitted to having the Airpods and purse at his home and the items were retrieved from the home.
During a search of Johnson’s pockets, while at the home, a tube with a white substance in it was found. Once at the jail, another search was conducted and a bag with a powder substance that field tested for Fentanyl was found between Johnson’s butt cheeks.
Johnson was charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and two counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Romon Calvin Barnett, 30, Jasmine Trail, Athens, failure to appear.
•Jeffery Scott Caudle, 28, Sherwood Circle, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Matthew Darrell Drake, 38, Piedmont Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Christy Lynn Fitzpatrick, 36, S&M Drive, Hull, was charged with theft by shoplifting in an incident at a Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville business.
•Jacob Preston Fultz, 27, C.W. Collins Street, Screven, probation violation.
•Kevin Hugh Massey, 49, Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, was charged with criminal trespass when officers responded to a home on Hillwood Drive, where a suspicious person was reported.
•Megan Nichole Nicklow, 38, Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, three counts of probation violation.
•David Eugene Robinson, 54, Charlie Bridge Road, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Ashley Michelle White, 33, Fred Prince Drive, Elberton, probation violation.
•Nicholas Quentin Willoughby, 39, Rose Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Adan Garcia Avilez, 30, Billy Zachary Road, Byrdstown, Tenn., was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license when the Department of Transportation (DOT) truck he was driving slid off the road down a steep embankment on Hwy. 98 West, Commerce,
•Christina Michelle Deming, 41, Diane Drive, (no city listed), hold for Gwinnett County.
•Alvin Wesley Freeman, 51, Morris McCannon Road, Hull, hold for transfer.
•Richard Lee Hunter, 35, Youth Road, Monroe, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and open container in vehicle.
•Robert Lewis Montgomery, 53, Louis Road, Winder, theft by deception.
•Deonta Marshod Parks, 30, Chaffin Echols Road, Rayle, order to incarcerate.
•Larry Richard Self, 55, Shadow Lake Drive, Arnoldsville, probation violation.
•Richard Travis Sims, 45, Hwy. 98 East, Comer, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and open container in vehicle.
