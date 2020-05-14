A man was reportedly attacking kayakers on the Broad River at Roy Woods Road on May 9 and making threats about having a gun, saying he would get it and kill them.
Deputy Jacob Loggins was dispatched and while on his way dispatch told him the suspect had left the scene in a blue Toyota traveling on Hwy. 72 into Elbert County. Loggins searched the area before going to the incident scene but could not find the vehicle.
He then went to the scene and spoke with a witness who told him that they were trying to get out of the river when this man came up to his friend, who has long hair, and allegedly asked him an insulting question using obscenities.
The witness said they were like “whoa man, we are just trying to get off the river, why are you talking to us like that?”
The witness said the man became more aggressive and stated he would “&(!@ every one of them up” and began to attack his long-haired friend and at that point they all jumped on the suspect to try and break it up. At one point, the suspect reportedly tried to drown another of the men by holding him under water and then punched one of the women in the face, causing her to fall in the water.
The woman who was hurt said the suspect told them he had a gun in the truck and that he was going to go get it and “kill them all” at which time they all took off running in different directions. The woman said the truck the man left in was actually a blue Ford F-150 with three kayaks in back of the truck, two that were green. She said he was being followed by someone in a white truck and they headed toward Della Slaton Road.
Multiple witnesses on scene also said the suspect’s girlfriend was on scene and told the suspect to stop what he was doing and “just hit her.” They also said he kept saying “I’m a Marine, I have PTSD.”
Due to miscommunication on the vehicle, direction of travel and being unable to locate it, no warrants were taken at the time. The suspect is said to be about six foot-three inches and 250 to 275 pounds with short brown hair. The girlfriend was described as having red hair and tattoos.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•An Athens man was charged with shooting a firearm while intoxicated and other charges.
Edgar Rangel, 19, was charged with one count each of discharging firearm while under the influence or alcohol or drugs, intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others and reckless conduct.
Officer Joshua Smith and Deputy Mason Bennett went to Fernwood Drive regarding gunshots in the area.
While driving through they saw a Hispanic male, later identified as Rangel, carrying a black AR style rifle in a yard.
When Rangel spotted the marked patrol car, he went behind a gray Jeep Cherokee and began unloading the firearm and put it in the front passenger seat.
While talking to him, officers noted he smelled of alcohol and admitted to firing a gun. He hesitated when asked if he had been drinking, but eventually admitted to drinking four of five cups of whiskey.
He took them to a neighboring property that he said belonged to a family member and showed them where he had been firing at a stump. Officers noted the stump was small and did not have a safety backdrop behind it and that there were multiple homes beyond the stump in the potential line of fire.
•Aileen Jovanna Teran, 22, of Commerce was charged with two counts of battery family violence after she allegedly attacked her parents during an argument over Wi-Fi in the home.
Deputy Mason Bennett and Cpl. Mark Goodson were sent to the home on Maplewood Lane where they met with the father who had scratch marks on his face and neck and a torn shirt. He said his daughter was the one who had attacked him and her mother and that she was in the back bedroom of the home.
Teran was in the bathroom with the door shut, making noise. When asked to come out, she turned on the shower and refused to come out. They told her if she did not exit the bathroom they were coming in and at that point she came out. She explained that the incident began over Wi Fi and when she walked back in the room where the router was to turn it back on she was attacked by her parents and that’s why “they” had scratch marks on them. She had no defensive marks on her, according to the report.
•A possible rabid raccoon was put down by a deputy on Johnson Bridges Road last week on May 9 about 3:45 p.m.
