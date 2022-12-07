Earl Lynde Strealy, 50, was convicted by a Madison County jury last month of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.
He has now been sentenced to life in prison for both convictions for aggravated sexual battery and six years in prison for child molestation.
