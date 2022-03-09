A structure fire on Fowler Freeman Lane Sunday afternoon is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the state fire marshal’s office.
Sgt. Jason Gaddy and Cpl. Joshua Rice were dispatched to the scene where they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Gaddy reported that the front porch had already collapsed and most of the roof and siding were gone. Gaddy noted it was not possible for anyone to look for survivors without proper firefighting equipment. The known primary occupant of the home was reportedly spotted by firefighters walking along Hwy. 281 (Wildcat Bridge Road) near its intersection with Hwy. 191 as they were on their way to the scene. Sgt. Rice went to the area and found the man at Clover Farms Store and brought him back to the scene where he told officers he didn’t know how the fire started. Inv. Chris Guest was contacted by phone and told officers the fire marshal’s office would be called in to help with the investigation.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A man on Bond Road reported that he received three calls a few minutes apart from an unknown number. He said he answered the third call and a man told him “I have your daughter at school” and “she seen a drug deal go down.” The caller allegedly first said he had her in the office and then changed it to “he had her in the car.” After they exchanged words with one another the caller told him he wouldn’t hurt the girl as he trusted that she wouldn’t say anything about what she had witnessed. Then the caller allegedly told him he would let his daughter go if he brought him $3,000 or “as much as he could” to the Walmart in Commerce.
The girl referred to in the call was actually the victim’s 19-year-old granddaughter who is a student at the high school, according to the report. When contacted, she said she didn’t know of anyone who would do this, nor did she know who would have her grandfather’s phone number.
•A woman on Jack Sharp Road reported that her ex-boyfriend texted her despite their having a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) between them. She stated that she received a text from him that read “Can you please cancel your bull$#&^ panty site. Please before I get charged another $30. I'll just cancel the card and get you a new one.”
The ex-boyfriend said he thought it was OK for him to communicate that to her. He was told to re-read the document which only allows for communication about their children. He said he understood.
•Warrants for obstruction have been issued for obstruction of officers after a man with mental disorders struggled with officers trying to detain him for his own safety and others. Officers were summoned to a home on McGee Fitzpatrick Road where they met with a woman and her adult son who was wearing a “full body purple unicorn suit” and yelling at his mother.
The man said his mother was a Klu Klux Klan leader and she needed to leave the home “right then.” He also said that all the sheriff’s office personnel were “dirty” and cursed at the officers on scene, telling them to leave him alone.
The mother told them that her son was off his meds and had been drinking and needed to see a doctor for his mental health. She also said he had been threatening to hurt her all day and had at one point come at her with a scythe. Officers eventually had to tase the man and then tackle him to bring him under control. EMS transported him to a local hospital to be mentally evaluated.
•A suicide threat by knife was reported in the county last week.
•Several people were caught on surveillance video causing damage to a restroom at the maintenance department last week. They left in a Ford Ranger. The incident remains under investigation.
•A juvenile suicide attempt by pills was reported in the county last week.
•A homemade trailer was stolen from a home on Oak Circle last week.
•An elderly woman suffered abdominal pain and blood from her eye after a trash truck and Chevy Impala collided on Hwy. 106 at 10:21 p.m., March 1.
•A woman had chest and arm pain after an accident at 2:22 p.m., March 1 at Hwy. 29 and Glenn Carrie Road.
•An elderly woman complained of leg pain after a single-vehicle accident at Hwy. 174 and Kirk Langford Road at 1:55 p.m., March 4.
•A 49-year-old woman complained of chest and leg pain after a two-vehicle accident on Norwood Road at 2:13 p.m., March 4.
•A 24-year-old female suffered head and foot injuries in a dirt bike accident at 5:35 p.m., March 5 on Della Slayton Road.
•A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered a laceration to his left hand but refused medical treatment on Neese-Commerce Road at 7:56 p.m., March 5.
