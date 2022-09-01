Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams issued the following statement about a threat made on social media related to the high school.
Here is that statement:
“On Aug. 31, 2022, the Madison County Charter School System was alerted to a serious threat that was made on the Madison County High School using social media. Through the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigation, it was determined the threat was made as a ‘spoof caller.’ The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has deemed the threat unreliable. Please know the Madison County Charter School System is taking all measures necessary to ensure the safety of all students. There will be an increased presence of law enforcement at Madison County High School.”
