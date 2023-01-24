A local teen was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital with serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon and crashing head-on into a Mack truck on Hwy. 72.

A white BMW, driven by a 16-year-old Comer resident, whose name cannot be released since his is a minor, traveled east in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 72 at a high rate of speed until striking a white, heavy-duty John Deere service truck, at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Valley Road. The driver of the truck, Jeremy Johnson, 34, Snellville, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

