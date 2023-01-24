A local teen was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital with serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon and crashing head-on into a Mack truck on Hwy. 72.
A white BMW, driven by a 16-year-old Comer resident, whose name cannot be released since his is a minor, traveled east in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 72 at a high rate of speed until striking a white, heavy-duty John Deere service truck, at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Valley Road. The driver of the truck, Jeremy Johnson, 34, Snellville, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 32 Athens were asked for assistance by the Winterville Police Department at 2:38 p.m. Jan. 20 with a vehicle pursuit, which entered Madison County on Hwy. 72 East, where the Madison County Sheriff's Office became the primary unit.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Joshua Rice, assisted in the pursuit along with Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore, who reported that the vehicle was traveling at 120 miles per hour and “splitting vehicles,” passing in between two vehicles side by side. The sheriff said the BMW hit one of the vehicles as it passed.
Rice wrote that he saw the head-on collision happened as he approached Valley Road on Hwy. 72.
“I witnessed the suspect vehicle crash approximately one half mile in front of me on Hwy. 72 in the west bound lanes,” wrote Rice. “From my location I could not readily identify the vehicle as the suspect vehicle, but I observed a large amount of debris flying in the air. It appeared as if a vehicle had exploded in the middle of the roadway sending debris in all directions.”
Rice parked and approached the BMW with his gun drawn, giving the driver commands to put his hands in the air.
“I observed the driver comply with my commands,” he wrote, noting that the top half of the vehicle had been ripped off and was laying behind the car.
The teen was removed from the vehicle by EMS and fire personnel. Rice wrote that the teen possessed only a learner's permit and his vehicle did not have valid insurance. The BMW’s tag was on backwards so that no tag number was displayed on the rear of the vehicle. The Winterville Police Department had initially attempted a traffic stop for speeding and the teen fled into Madison County.
