A Danielsville teen died in a Thursday-morning wreck on Hwy. 98.
Aaron J. Fernandez, 18, was killed when his 2013 Nissan Pathfinder collided with a dump truck around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 2 near Eugene Hardman Road.
“The preliminary investigation found that the Nissan Pathfinder was traveling east on SR 98 when, for unknown reasons, crossed the centerline and struck the westbound dump truck nearly head-on,” stated the accident report from the Georgia State Patrol.
The driver of the 2019 Mack dump truck, Donald Meyers, 69, Jefferson, was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
